SO LONG: Alessio Vannetti has exited his role as Gucci’s worldwide communication director to pursue personal interests. His last day was September 30.

Vannetti joined Gucci on Jan. 7, 2015 from the Ermenegildo Zegna Group, his arrival coinciding with the textbook turnaround of the brand set in motion by president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri and creative director Alessandro Michele.

Before Zegna, where Vannetti worked with Stefano Pilati on the brand’s Couture collection and the group’s women’s line Agnona, he was senior press office manager at Prada.

Gucci had no comment on Tuesday about a potential successor to Vannetti.