Gucci Cosmos Exhibition Traveling to London

GUCCI IN LONDON: The Gucci Cosmos exhibition is traveling to London.

The exhibit will be staged at 180 Studios and run from Oct. 11 to Dec. 31.

Gucci Cosmos first debuted in Shanghai in April and ran until June 25, showcasing the brand’s most iconic designs from its more than 102-year history. The Kering-owned luxury brand installed an immersive exhibition at Shanghai‘s West Bund, a former aircraft factory overlooking the Huangpu River.

British artist Es Devlin, who designed the original exhibition with a series of imaginative sets, larger-than-life sculptures and multimedia artworks, has created a dedicated setup for the London leg with additional elements that pay tribute to the city.

London has a special place in Gucci’s history as it inspired founder Guccio Gucci to establish his artisanal luggage atelier in 1921 in Florence after his experience working as a porter at The Savoy luxury hotel.

Italian fashion critic Maria Luisa Frisa is also returning to curate the London exhibit, adding never-before-seen items from the Gucci Archive, which opened in Florence in July 2021.

In 2024, Gucci Cosmos will travel to Paris and Kyoto, and feature dedicated narratives and elements that will resonate with the culture of each city and its country.

For the Shanghai exhibit, Frisa spent six months looking for the most noteworthy pieces from the Gucci Archive, weaving together the house’s founding history, its equestrian connection, its most iconic bags, and archival looks from the Tom Ford, Frida Giannini and Alessandro Michele eras.

The immersive exhibition was organized into eight themes, or “worlds,” that offered a comprehensive view of the brand’s history and creativity.

Last June, the company also unveiled an exhibition at Gucci Garden in Florence with an illustrated timeline featuring key dates, events and people of the company’s history running through the three-storied location, which is housed in a 14th-century Florentine palazzo. Interspersed throughout the first and second floors, eight rooms are dedicated to a different facet marking the Gucci heritage, ranging from a showcase of signature themes — including the GG monogram, the Flora pattern and the Bamboo bag — to halls dedicated to red carpet gowns across the decades or the brand’s innovative presence in the metaverse.

Gucci is going through a transition as creative director Sabato de Sarno will unveil his first collection for the brand in Milan on Sept. 22 and president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri will exit after the show, to be succeeded ad interim by Jean-François Palus, currently Kering Group managing director.