GREEN EFFORTS: Gucci on Wednesday unveiled its digital environmental profit and loss account on its Equilibrium site. This coincided with the launch of parent company Kering’s own EP&L account on the occasion of #worldenvironmentday. Gucci is the first brand in the group to adopt Kering’s original digital EP&L.

“This new entertaining and interactive way to assess a brand’s footprint visually via an open source platform will create a new generation of sustainability tools that give greater transparency and insight into the link between fashion and the environment,” Gucci said. “By detailing its own sustainability progress, all of which is covered in full on its ground-breaking Gucci Equilibrium portal, Gucci is seeking to drive positive social and environmental change.”

As per Gucci’s 10-year sustainability strategy, the luxury company has reduced its environmental footprint by 16 percent in the last three years and it is on target to reduce its footprint by 40 percent by 2025.

Last year, Gucci’s initiatives included Gucci Up, a circular-economy initiative focused on the up-cycling of scraps of leather and textiles generated during the production process and the company has been able to reuse around 11 tons of leather scraps. It has also reduced its leather waste by 66 tons and increased by 146 percent its use of green energy since 2016. In addition, 66 percent of palladium coating used for Gucci’s metal accessories is recycled and traceable.

Last year, a day prior to World Environment Day, the luxury company launched Gucci Equilibrium at Equilibrium.gucci.com, a destination billed as “designed to connect people, planet and purpose.”

“We have been working on sustainability for so long and we realized at one point that our actions needed to be better understood within and outside the company,” president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri told WWD at the time.