Gucci and Dickies Team on Workwear Collection

Through the Gucci Vault, the collection celebrates Dickies’ 100-year history creating utilitarian workwear.

Looks from the Gucci Vault Dickies collection.
Looks from the Gucci Vault Dickies collection. Courtesy

Gucci is continuing its streak of collaborations through its experimental online space, Gucci Vault.

The Italian design house said Thursday it is teaming with Dickies to offer a collection of elevated workwear-inspired pieces. The collection, designed by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, celebrates Dickies’ 100-year history in the workwear space.

The eight-piece collection offers reimagined versions of Dickies’ iconic styles, including the Eisenhower Jacket and the 874 Work Pants, which in the ‘90s evolved from its workwear roots and became popular among streetwear enthusiasts. The pieces are updated for the Gucci collaboration to feature metallic stud embellishments. 

The collection offers cropped and regular lengths of the Eisenhower jacket, the 874 Work Pants in two shorts versions and a work shirt. 

Styles from the Gucci Vault Dickies collection.

Gucci launched its Vault concept in September 2021 as an online store that offers vintage and archival pieces as well as limited-edition collaborations. This year, Gucci has teamed with the likes of Luar, ERL, Wales Bonner, Vans and Martine Rose for the Vault. 

Vault is a project that I have worked on with dedication and care,” Michele told WWD in February. “It is an open laboratory in which to introduce new chemical agents to continue the experiment. For me, it’s a source of immense happiness that aims to put diverse energies into circulation and to celebrate my love for objects.

The Dickies collection comes just a few weeks after Gucci announced Michele would be exiting the brand after an eight-year tenure as creative director. 

The Gucci Vault Dickies collection is available to purchase on the Gucci Vault website and ranges in price from $985 to $7,410.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

