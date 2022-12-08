Gucci and Dickies Team on Workwear Collection

Gucci is continuing its streak of collaborations through its experimental online space, Gucci Vault.

The Italian design house said Thursday it is teaming with Dickies to offer a collection of elevated workwear-inspired pieces. The collection, designed by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, celebrates Dickies’ 100-year history in the workwear space.

The eight-piece collection offers reimagined versions of Dickies’ iconic styles, including the Eisenhower Jacket and the 874 Work Pants, which in the ‘90s evolved from its workwear roots and became popular among streetwear enthusiasts. The pieces are updated for the Gucci collaboration to feature metallic stud embellishments.

The collection offers cropped and regular lengths of the Eisenhower jacket, the 874 Work Pants in two shorts versions and a work shirt.

Styles from the Gucci Vault Dickies collection.

Gucci launched its Vault concept in September 2021 as an online store that offers vintage and archival pieces as well as limited-edition collaborations. This year, Gucci has teamed with the likes of Luar, ERL, Wales Bonner, Vans and Martine Rose for the Vault.

“Vault is a project that I have worked on with dedication and care,” Michele told WWD in February. “It is an open laboratory in which to introduce new chemical agents to continue the experiment. For me, it’s a source of immense happiness that aims to put diverse energies into circulation and to celebrate my love for objects.”

The Dickies collection comes just a few weeks after Gucci announced Michele would be exiting the brand after an eight-year tenure as creative director.

The Gucci Vault Dickies collection is available to purchase on the Gucci Vault website and ranges in price from $985 to $7,410.