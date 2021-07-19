Gucci is expanding its presence in the esports arena through a collaboration with 100 Thieves, a Los Angeles-based apparel and gaming brand, that drops today.

The Italian luxury brand has created 200 limited-edition, numbered backpacks from the Gucci Off the Grid collection in bright red, with multiple pockets and a black leather trim. They also feature a circular black leather patch with the 100 Thieves logo in silver.

The backpacks are made from recycled and sustainably sourced materials including Econyl, which is made from fishing nets, carpets and other scraps, and employ a manufacturing process that incorporates the recovery and upcycling of nylon fabric scraps as part of the Gucci-Econyl pre-consumer fabric take-back program.

The backpacks will be packaged in a box made from recycled paper and will be housed in a red pouch made from recycled nylon that sports both the Gucci and the 100 Thieves logos.

The 100 Thieves x Gucci collaboration is the first of several planned partnerships between the two brands, according to Gucci, as they seek to drive the fashion and gaming industries toward a more sustainable future.

The collaboration will be introduced through a digital campaign shot by New York-based director and photographer Guy Aroch in the 100 Thieves’ Los Angeles gaming facility, known as the Compound. It features seven of the 100 Thieves content creators — Valkyrae, Neekolul, BrookeAB, Nadeshot, CouRageJD, Yassuo and Kris London — and two of its pro players, Ssumday and Kenny, photographed during a day in the office.

The backpacks will retail for $2,500 and be available on the Gucci website and its Beverly Hills store. Over the past several years, the brand has partnered with several gaming platforms including Animal Crossing and Pokemon Go. 100 Thieves was created by professional gamer Matthew Haag in 2017 and has raised more than $35 million in funding from Aglaé Ventures, the technology investment firm of Groupe Arnault, and others.