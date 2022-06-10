C-suite Changes Expected at Gucci, Sources Say

GUCCI CHANGES: Gucci is planning a restructuring of its organization, making three new appointments within its existing executive ranks.

According to market sources, effective Sept. 1, Robert Triefus, executive vice president, brand and client engagement, will assume the new role of senior executive vice president, corporate and brand strategy.

Triefus joined Gucci in 2008 from the Giorgio Armani Group, where he held the role of executive vice president of worldwide communications. Prior to Armani, where he was employed for nine years, his résumé included stints at Calvin Klein. Sources also say Triefus may be eyeing taking on a role a strategic consultant for Gucci in a couple of years.

Also starting Sept. 1, Susan Chokachi, president and chief executive officer of Gucci Americas, will assume Triefus’ role as executive vice president, chief brand and client officer, and Federico Turconi, currently executive vice president and chief operating officer of Gucci Americas, will assume Chokachi’s role.

Gucci and parent company Kering are not new to promoting internal talents — seen most famously with Alessandro Michele, who joined Gucci’s design studio in 2002 and rose to the creative director role in 2015, succeeding Frida Giannini. Both Chokachi and Turconi are also loyal and longstanding executives, having been with the company 24 years and 10 years, respectively.

Another significant C-suite change was made in April, when Gucci appointed Laurent Cathala president of Greater China fashion business, a new position that will further contribute to the company’s increased focus on the fashion segment, and was generally applauded by analysts and investors.

He is expected to be in place by the end of June, based in Shanghai and reporting directly to Marco Bizzarri, Gucci’s president and CEO. All the Greater China leadership team will report to Cathala.

