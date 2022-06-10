×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Gucci Sets Medium-Term Revenue Target of 15 Billion Euros

Sustainability

Only 21 Percent of Fashion Firms Name Suppliers, Per New Report — Can That Change?

Fashion

Ones to Watch: London Fashion Week 2022 June Edition

C-suite Changes Expected at Gucci, Sources Say

Effective Sept. 1, Gucci is said to be promoting Robert Triefus, Susan Chokachi and Federico Turconi to new roles.

Gucci Cruise 2023
Gucci Cruise 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

GUCCI CHANGES: Gucci is planning a restructuring of its organization, making three new appointments within its existing executive ranks.

According to market sources, effective Sept. 1, Robert Triefus, executive vice president, brand and client engagement, will assume the new role of senior executive vice president, corporate and brand strategy.

Triefus joined Gucci in 2008 from the Giorgio Armani Group, where he held the role of executive vice president of worldwide communications. Prior to Armani, where he was employed for nine years, his résumé included stints at Calvin Klein. Sources also say Triefus may be eyeing taking on a role a strategic consultant for Gucci in a couple of years.

Also starting Sept. 1, Susan Chokachi, president and chief executive officer of Gucci Americas, will assume Triefus’ role as executive vice president, chief brand and client officer, and Federico Turconi, currently executive vice president and chief operating officer of Gucci Americas, will assume Chokachi’s role.

Related Galleries

Gucci and parent company Kering are not new to promoting internal talents — seen most famously with Alessandro Michele, who joined Gucci’s design studio in 2002 and rose to the creative director role in 2015, succeeding Frida Giannini. Both Chokachi and Turconi are also loyal and longstanding executives, having been with the company 24 years and 10 years, respectively.

Another significant C-suite change was made in April, when Gucci appointed Laurent Cathala president of Greater China fashion business, a new position that will further contribute to the company’s increased focus on the fashion segment, and was generally applauded by analysts and investors.

He is expected to be in place by the end of June, based in Shanghai and reporting directly to Marco Bizzarri, Gucci’s president and CEO. All the Greater China leadership team will report to Cathala.  

FOR MORE ON GUCCI FROM WWD.COM, SEE: 

The House of Gucci: A Complete History and Timeline

Gucci Town Arrives on Roblox

Adidas x Gucci Collection to Drop on June 7

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Hot Summer Bags

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Gucci C-suite Changes Are Coming, Sources

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad