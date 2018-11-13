MILAN — Gucci continues to promote self-expression by expanding its customization program.

After introducing the “Do It Yourself” personalization service enabling customers to put their own touch on the Ophidia tote bag and on the Ace sneakers earlier this year, Gucci is widening the offer to include men’s and women’s knitwear as well as women’s outerwear and tailored pieces.

Available on gucci.com and selected Gucci stores, knitwear styles include wool crewneck knits, shawl-collar bombers and button-through cardigans in green, blue, red and white. As part of the service, large letters can be intarsia-knitted into the garments, replacing patches with decorations that are incorporated in the garments. In particular, on the crewneck styles the letter would be displayed on the front, while on cardigans and bombers, it would adorn the back.

Each knitted piece also carries a special label and packaging decorated with the “ABCDEFGUCCI” lettering and the brand’s signature interlocking GG motif.

To support the launch of the “Do It Yourself” initiative, Gucci tapped six artists to re-create the DIY knitwear in a series of artworks to be shared on the label’s social media accounts and web site. The illustrators involved in the initiative include Amber Vittoria, Angela Deane, Ashley Longshore, Brianda Stuart, Isabella Cotier and Marc Burkhardt.

In addition to knitwear, women’s made-to-order pieces are available for customization and these include biker- and bomber-style leather jackets featuring metal studs, rhinestones and colorful, hand-painted flowers. The biker can have a letter applied in red or gold thread on the left arm, while the bomber’s decoration is on the chest.

Tailored pieces include a wool-mohair jacket with matching flared trousers that can have a letter with floral decoration hand-embroidered onto the breast pocket, as well as a tweed jacket with blue and red grosgrain trim, gold tiger head buttons and matching skirt, designed to feature a patch on its breast pocket made up of two small letters and a small bow embroidered with pearls.

Along with an online customization tool, the brand continues to offer an in-store app utilizing augmented reality. Available in a select number of Gucci stores worldwide, the app enables customers to imagine what their chosen item will look like after the customization.