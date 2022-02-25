×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Ukraine at War With Russia: The Fallout for U.S. Business

Fashion

Prada RTW Fall 2022

Business

Moncler 2021 Sales Surpassed 2B Euros

Live From the Gucci Show: Rihanna Sits Front Row, Gucci Unveils Adidas Collaboration

The star-studded front row also consisted of Serena Williams, A$AP Rocky, Jared Leto, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Chiara Ferragni and many others.

Rihanna at Gucci Fall 2022 Runway
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at Gucci's fall 2022 runway show Gucci

Gucci’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear show was packed with standout celebrity moments — including an appearance by Rihanna — and the reveal of its highly-anticipated Adidas collaboration.

Rihanna made her way to the pink, mirror-filled room for Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele’s Exquisite Gucci show, leveraging the show’s venue for her outfit. The music and fashion icon wore a latex and lace crop top that showed off her growing baby bump, paired with black trousers with a dragon motif, a purple fur jacket and a mirror-embellished chainmail headpiece. She also accessorized with a tanzanite and aquamarine estate cross necklace from Briony Raymond.

She posed for photos alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who wore a black track suit paired with yellow gloves and a Gucci logo-bearing briefcase.

Related Galleries

Other celebrities dressed in Gucci also made an appearance at the show, including “House of Gucci” star Jared Leto in a black-and-white checkered three-piece suit paired with an oversize velvet bowtie and black sunglasses; Serena Williams in a black form-fitting dress and black feathered jacket; Daisy Edgar-Jones in a white satin suit with an oversize velvet burgundy tie, and Chiara Ferragni in a blush-colored satin suit paired with an oversize floral brooch.

While the celebrity attendees garnered a lot of buzz at the show, the collection itself made its own impact thanks to the reveal of Gucci’s highly-anticipated collaboration with Adidas.

Models walked the runway in pieces that blended Gucci and Adidas’ design styles, with pieces such as hybrid track suit-formal suit designed with Adidas’ well-known stripe motif, as well as accessories like hats, gloves and headscarves.

Gucci x Adidas, Rihanna at Gucci
A model wears a creation as part of the Gucci Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection AP

The pieces merged both Gucci and Adidas’ logos for the pieces, with Adidas’ iconic trefoil logo reimagined with “Gucci” written underneath.

After the Gucci show finished, Adidas updated its social media accounts’ profile photos with the Adidas x Gucci logo.

READ MORE HERE: 

Rihanna Is Expecting Her First Child 

How Rihanna Built Her Fashion and Beauty Empire 

Why Rihanna Paused Her Fenty Fashion Label 

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad