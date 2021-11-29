Gucci Family Releases Scathing Statement on ‘House of Gucci’

The Gucci family has released a scathing statement regarding the “House of Gucci” film.

The heirs of Aldo Gucci — who helmed the family business for 30 years and is played by Al Pacino in the Ridley Scott-directed movie — expressed their frustration with their family’s depiction in the film in a statement obtained by Variety.

“The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci — president of the company for 30 years — and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them.”

The family stated that while the film is advertised as depicting a true story, it “carries a narrative that is far from accurate.” They stated the family’s portrayal is an insult to the legacy they’ve created and built the iconic Italian fashion house on.

”House of Gucci” is a dramatization of the real-life events that led to the death of Maurizio Gucci, the last of the Gucci family to head the business in the 1990s. Gucci was shot and killed in 1995 by a hit-man hired by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, who served 16 years in prison for her crime. Gucci is played by Adam Driver and Reggiani is played by Lady Gaga.

The family’s statement touches on Reggiani, who they claim is “painted not only in the film, but also in statements made by the cast members, as a victim who was trying to survive in a masculine and macho corporate culture.” The statement rebuts this portrayal by stating the Gucci company had always been inclusive and stating several woman held top positions in the 1980s, which is when the movie is set.

”Gucci is a family that lives honoring the work of its ancestors, whose memory does not deserve to be disturbed to stage a film that is not true and that does not do justice to its protagonists,” the statement concludes. “The members of the Gucci family reserve every right to protect the name, image and dignity of their loved ones.”