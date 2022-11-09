Gucci Debuts Fantastical ‘Good Game’ Capsule Collection That Celebrates the World of Gaming

Game on. Gucci is celebrating the connection between its brand and the world of gaming with a new collection exploring its motto Gucci Good Game.

The new Gucci Good Game capsule features hoodies, bowling shirts, shorts, slides, a logo T-shirt, sneakers, handbags, a baseball cap, shoes and other metallic and rainbow-hued apparel with an iridescent effect. The products incorporate the reworked GG Good Game monogram, which made its debut in the brand’s Gucci Town digital space on Roblox.

The handbag selection includes a variety of silhouettes, including a square-shaped mini bag, a tote, a crescent moon style and a belt bag, all in a metallic silver material. There is also a multipocket backpack crafted entirely from leather with removable parts inspired by the adaptive need of gamers.

The slides in the collection come in both black and white with an iridescent strap. The collection also features a new variation of the Gucci Basket sneaker in a black version with glow-in-the-dark details.

The campaign was created in partnership with “King Kong Magazine” and shot by photographer Piczo, who has snapped campaigns for Wooyoungmi, Gap and 3.1 Phillip Lim.

The concept is based on the idea of bringing the audience in through a portal so they can enter another dimension filled with elements of club and rave culture blended with nature to create scenarios echoing spiritual wanderings.

Gucci Good Game became a motto for the brand’s ventures into the world of gaming in 2019. The label has built initiatives over the past several years in a select number of games, as well as on immersive gaming platforms, including Roblox, The Sandbox, Zepeto, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Pokémon Go, Animal Crossing, Tennis Clash and The Sims. They also launched a limited-edition bundle with Xbox.

The Gucci Good Game collection will be available on Gucci.com and in select Gucci stores globally.