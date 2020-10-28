PAIRING UP: Is Gucci ready to unveil its next collection on film?

The Italian fashion company on Wednesday morning posted on Instagram a drawing by Gus Van Sant with a cryptic caption, “Impressions of Rome,” and the hashtag #GucciOuverture. The landscape in the drawing is reminiscent of an ancient Roman amphitheater surrounded by greenery.

The drawing was followed by a post of a Polaroid by Paige Powell of Van Sant and the brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele sitting together on a sofa.

Asked to comment on the images, Gucci confirmed to WWD “a collaboration with Gus Van Sant on a project that will be unveiled in the coming weeks.”

Gucci Ouverture appears to hint to the new course of the brand announced by Michele in May, abandoning what he has called “the worn-out ritual of seasonalities and shows to regain a new cadence, closer to my expressive call. We will meet just twice a year, to share the chapters of a new story.”

Conceiving new names for the collections and inspired by the music world, Michele in July presented what would have traditionally been called a cruise collection and that was dubbed “Epilogue,” worn by the team from his office instead of models in a project that included a 12-hour livestream.

Gucci skipped Milan Fashion Week last month.

The collaboration with Van Sant would be in sync with Michele’s own sensibility. The American film director, screenwriter, painter, photographer and musician is a champion of diversity and inclusion and has typically dealt with the issue of marginalization and in particular of homosexuality.

His feature-length cinematic directorial debut came with “Mala Noche” in 1985, followed by “Drugstore Cowboy” in 1989. For “Good Will Hunting” in 1997 and 2008’s “Milk,” based on the life of gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk, Van Sant was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director and both films received Best Picture nominations.

In 2003, Van Sant’s film about the Columbine High School massacre, “Elephant,” won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.