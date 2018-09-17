THE ART OF BEAUTY: Gucci is taking its social domain one step forward.

On Monday, the fashion house officially launched @guccibeauty, a dedicated Instagram account where the company will showcase and promote its cosmetic launches and fragrances, as well as looks from the fashion shows and collaborations with artists and talents.

The account launched its feed with a series of artworks representing the house’s creative director Alessandro Michele’s idea of beauty. Spanning across history, ethnicity, culture and geography, these contents feature Egyptian portraits tracing back to 2,000 years ago, Elizabethan-era nobility faces and illustrations featuring oriental beauty rituals.

Examples include the “Portrait of Maria de’ Medici” by Agnolo Bronzino, “Woman at Toilette” by Hashiguchi Goyo and “Woman From Constantinople” by Jean-Léon Gérôme, among others.

In addition, the company called art writers to recount the stories behind these works sourced from international galleries and private collections, including the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, the Tate in London and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

At press time, the @guccibeauty account counted more than 3,000 followers.