Gucci Introduces Pet Collection

The selection ranges from collars and harnesses to made-to-order miniature couches, feeding bowls and apparel.

An image from Gucci's new pet
An image from Gucci's new pet collection campaign. Max Sidentopf, courtesy of Gucci.

Gucci is getting into the pet business.

Today, the Italian luxury brand introduced the Gucci Pet Collection for dogs and cats featuring the house’s signature motifs. The selection includes collars and harnesses in plain leather, GG canvas, Web stripe and Herbarium or allover geometric G print, and embellished with details like the interlocking G logo or studs.

Gucci Pet Collection Is Introduced
A Gucci collar is featured in the new ad campaign. Max Siedentopf, courtesy of Gucci. shos

Leashes come in varying lengths and widths. The mix includes bag holders and Air Tag cases, all available in the same materials and motifs to coordinate or mix and match.

The offering also features design pieces for the home such as made-to-order miniature couches on which pets can lounge, feeding bowls with various house prints, cloches to cover bowls with, hard-sided cases with removable ceramic bowls and handles for easy transport, as well as coordinated feeing mats.

For those pets who frequently travel, there are carriers in GG-canvas. Apparel includes polos, T-shirts, knitwear and coats in a vibrant palette and signature motifs like allover strawberries and hearts to interlocking Gs and the classic monogram, also seen in the house’s ready-to-wear.

Gucci Pet Collection Is Introduced
Gucci ad campaign featuring new pet collection. Max Siedentopf, courtesy of Gucci B

Gucci joins other luxury brands that have gotten into the pet business, ranging from Saint Laurent dog dishes and striped Thom Browne leashes to Versace dog beds and Prada raincoats.

In line with Gucci’s commitment to sustainability, the Gucci Pet Collection features items in recycled polyester, recycled cotton or Demetra, Gucci’s material primarily from renewable and bio-based sources.

Gucci Pet Collection Is Introduced
Gucci campaign featuring new pet accessories. Max Siedentopf, courtesy of Gucci.

The pet collection is being unveiled through a campaign with art direction and photography by Max Siedentopf.

