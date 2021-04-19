GIRL POWER: Gucci is making another stand for female empowerment.

The company will be the lead partner of the Women’s Forum G20 Italy, taking place in Milan Oct. 17 to 19.

Organized by the Women’s Forum for the Economy & Society, a global platform aimed at amplifying women’s voices to build a more inclusive and prosperous economy, the Women’s Forum G20 Italy will put the focus on the key role that women should play in the post-pandemic relaunch. In particular, during the two-day event, a range of issues will be tackled, starting from equal access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics education to post-COVID-19 re-skilling programs and access to capital.

Gucci will also be the only luxury firm to be represented on the Women’s Forum G20 Italy advisory board, which will see the participation of 25 individuals from different fields, including Gucci executive vice president general counsel, corporate affairs and sustainability Antonella Centra.

“The creation of an equitable and inclusive culture and the respect for the world we live in are core values for Gucci, which has always promoted initiatives contributing concretely to women’s independence and leadership and supporting a sustainable future,” Centra said. “We are delighted to be joining a global community, across borders and generations, and bring our contribution to key societal issues, including sustainability, climate change and gender equality, during such critical and unprecedented times.”

Gucci has been active in the promotion of socially relevant initiatives over the years. In the sector of gender equality, for example, the company joined the United Nations’ Generation Equality Forum 2021, and with the Chime for Change program the company is a strong supporter of feminist movements.

