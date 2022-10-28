×
Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Signs on NewJeans’ Hanni as Ambassador

Business

Zegna, Thom Browne Grow in Third Quarter Across Geographies, Channels

Business

VF CEO Steve Rendle on Cautious Consumers, Promotional Retail Marketplace

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Signs on NewJeans’ Hanni as Ambassador

She is the latest K-pop star to sign on with a big European luxury brand.

Hanni of NewJeans for Gucci
Hanni with posters advertising Gucci's repeat show in Seoul. Courtesy of Gucci

Signaling the strength of the K-pop wave, and its relevance for Europe’s biggest luxury brands, Gucci has signed on Hanni, lead singer of NewJeans, as its newest brand ambassador.

She is to make her first appearance for the Italian brand on Tuesday, when it stages a repeat of its “Cosmogonie” show in Seoul.

Sometimes billed as the next Blackpink, NewJeans is a five-member girl group that released its first single, “Attention,” last July. It has already racked up 30 million view on YouTube, and praise for the complicity of the members and their natural rapport.

“Hanni’s take on music and fashion style truly encompasses the brand’s motif of embracing authentic individuality and self-expression,” Gucci said in a short release shared exclusively with WWD.

The Italian brand added that the group “continues to engage with the public with their vibrant charisma.”

Hanni joins a sparkling slate of Gucci brand ambassadors headlined by Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson, Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Billie Eilish, Chris Lee, Miley Cyrus and Jared Leto. Its other South Korean ambassadors include “Squid Game” actor Lee Jung-Jae and musical artist Kai.

The other four members of NewJeans are Minji, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. Its first EP, released in August, broke several records for girl group debuts in South Korea.

Competition for K-pop stars among fashion brands seems to be heating up. All four members of Blackpink have brand affiliations: Lisa holds contracts with Celine and Bulgari; Jennie is signed with Chanel and promotes its fashion, accessories and fine jewelry, as well as designing glasses for Gentle Monster; Jisoo is an official ambassador for Dior’s fashion and beauty activities, and Rosé is signed with Yves Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

