EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Signs on NewJeans’ Hanni as Ambassador

Signaling the strength of the K-pop wave, and its relevance for Europe’s biggest luxury brands, Gucci has signed on Hanni, lead singer of NewJeans, as its newest brand ambassador.

She is to make her first appearance for the Italian brand on Tuesday, when it stages a repeat of its “Cosmogonie” show in Seoul.

Sometimes billed as the next Blackpink, NewJeans is a five-member girl group that released its first single, “Attention,” last July. It has already racked up 30 million view on YouTube, and praise for the complicity of the members and their natural rapport.

“Hanni’s take on music and fashion style truly encompasses the brand’s motif of embracing authentic individuality and self-expression,” Gucci said in a short release shared exclusively with WWD.

The Italian brand added that the group “continues to engage with the public with their vibrant charisma.”

Hanni joins a sparkling slate of Gucci brand ambassadors headlined by Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson, Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Billie Eilish, Chris Lee, Miley Cyrus and Jared Leto. Its other South Korean ambassadors include “Squid Game” actor Lee Jung-Jae and musical artist Kai.

The other four members of NewJeans are Minji, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. Its first EP, released in August, broke several records for girl group debuts in South Korea.

Competition for K-pop stars among fashion brands seems to be heating up. All four members of Blackpink have brand affiliations: Lisa holds contracts with Celine and Bulgari; Jennie is signed with Chanel and promotes its fashion, accessories and fine jewelry, as well as designing glasses for Gentle Monster; Jisoo is an official ambassador for Dior’s fashion and beauty activities, and Rosé is signed with Yves Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.