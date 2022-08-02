×
Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Unveils 2022 Honorees and Event Date

Helen Pashgian and Park Chan-wook will be recognized for their work in art and film, respectively, on Nov. 5.

LACMA Gala
Filmmaker Park Chan-wook and artist Helen Pashgian. Courtesy of CJ ENM/Helen Pashgian and Lehmann Maupin

Artist Helen Pashgian and filmmaker Park Chan-wook are the chosen honorees at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Art+Film Gala this year, expected to be held on Nov. 5.

Co-chaired by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 2022 will mark its 11th annual event. Chow and DiCaprio have been supporting the museum’s film initiatives since 2011. Gucci continues as the longtime presenting sponsor, with additional support provided by Audi for the fourth year.

“I’m so pleased that we will be honoring Helen Pashgian, who has played an indelible role in the Southern California art community and has been a friend of the museum for so long,” said LACMA chief executive office and Wallis Annenberg director Michael Govan in a statement. “We are also excited to recognize Park Chan-wook, whose unforgettable films never fail to show us the power of cinema. Honoring these two artists together continues the vitally important dialogue between art and film that this event supports.”

Living and working in Pasadena, Calif., 88-year-old Pashgian is an American visual artist and figure in the Light and Space art movement of the ’60s. LACMA presented “Helen Pashgian: Light Invisible” in 2014, the first large-scale sculptural installation by the artist.

Chan-wook, 58, is a South Korean film director, producer, screenwriter and former film critic. He is best known for his films “Joint Security Area,” “Thirst,” “The Handmaiden,” “Decision to Leave” and what fans call “The Vengeance Trilogy” with “Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance,” “Oldboy” and “Lady Vengeance.”

LACMA’s star-studded Art+Film Gala honors artists and filmmakers, and raises funds for the museum’s initiatives, exhibitions and programming. Canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, last year’s in-person event recognized artists Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley and filmmaker Steven Spielberg, raising $5 million and bringing the total to $40 million over the decade. The night brought out the likes of Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos, Paul Mescal with Phoebe Bridgers, Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Martin with Dakota Johnson, Olivia Wilde, Hailey Bieber and Miley Cyrus.

“It is always a privilege to bring the worlds of art and film together at the Art+Film Gala,” Chow said in a statement. “We are thrilled to honor Helen Pashgian and Park Chan-wook, both visionaries who have pushed the boundaries of their fields. I’m so grateful to Gucci, our partner since the first Art+Film Gala, for making this event possible for the 11th year.”

