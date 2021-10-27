Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces 2021 Performer

Celeste Epiphany Waite — better known simply as Celeste — is LACMA’s 2021 Art+Film Gala performer.

The American-born singer-songwriter, who grew up in the U.K. with a British mother and Jamaican father, has received worldwide acclaim and attention since her first album, “Not Your Muse,” debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart.

In 2020, the 27-year-old won BBC’s esteemed Sound of… poll, as well as the Brit Awards’ Rising Star Award (followed by nominations for Album of the Year, Best Female Solo Artist and Best New Artist). This year, she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for co-writing “Hear My Voice” (with Daniel Pemberton), off the soundtrack of Netflix’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

“Celeste has captured the world’s attention with her gorgeous, soulful voice and deeply moving songs,” said Eva Chow — the gala’s co-chair alongside Leonardo DiCaprio — in a statement. “Her performance will be one of the highlights of this year’s Art+Film Gala.”

Now in its 10th year, LACMA’s Art+Film Gala has been honoring artists and filmmakers, raising funds for the museum’s initiatives, exhibitions and programming. This year’s event, to be held on Nov. 6., will recognize artists Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley and filmmaker Steven Spielberg. During a cocktail hour, before Celeste takes the stage, DJ Derrick “D-Nice” Jones will entertain the crowd.

Canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2019’s gala — which raised more than $4.6 million — honored artist Betye Saar and filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, while Anderson .Paak and his band the Free Nationals were the night’s performers.

Gucci, celebrating its 100th anniversary, is once again presenting sponsor. And for the third year, Audi will be a supporting sponsor.