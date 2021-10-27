×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 27, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

WWD Honors: Miuccia Prada, John B. Fairchild Honor for Lifetime Achievement

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Dubai, Post-Pandemic Realities and Being a Voice in the Desert

Fashion

WWD Honors: Women’s Designer of the Year Rick Owens

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces 2021 Performer

The annual event, sponsored by Gucci, is being held on Nov. 6.

Celeste
Celeste Courtesy Photo

Celeste Epiphany Waite — better known simply as Celeste — is LACMA’s 2021 Art+Film Gala performer.

The American-born singer-songwriter, who grew up in the U.K. with a British mother and Jamaican father, has received worldwide acclaim and attention since her first album, “Not Your Muse,” debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart.

In 2020, the 27-year-old won BBC’s esteemed Sound of… poll, as well as the Brit Awards’ Rising Star Award (followed by nominations for Album of the Year, Best Female Solo Artist and Best New Artist). This year, she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for co-writing “Hear My Voice” (with Daniel Pemberton), off the soundtrack of Netflix’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

“Celeste has captured the world’s attention with her gorgeous, soulful voice and deeply moving songs,” said Eva Chow — the gala’s co-chair alongside Leonardo DiCaprio — in a statement. “Her performance will be one of the highlights of this year’s Art+Film Gala.”

Now in its 10th year, LACMA’s Art+Film Gala has been honoring artists and filmmakers, raising funds for the museum’s initiatives, exhibitions and programming. This year’s event, to be held on Nov. 6., will recognize artists Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley and filmmaker Steven Spielberg. During a cocktail hour, before Celeste takes the stage, DJ Derrick “D-Nice” Jones will entertain the crowd.

Canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2019’s gala — which raised more than $4.6 million — honored artist Betye Saar and filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, while Anderson .Paak and his band the Free Nationals were the night’s performers.

Gucci, celebrating its 100th anniversary, is once again presenting sponsor. And for the third year, Audi will be a supporting sponsor.

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gucci Sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad