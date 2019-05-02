ARCHEO-FASHION: Gucci is launching a new limited edition publication portraying the brand’s pre-fall 2019 collection, designed by creative director Alessandro Michele.

American film director, artist and screenwriter Harmony Korine shot the book’s images, which feature the impressive UNESCO World Heritage archeological sites of Ercolano and Pompei, in Italy’s Campania region, as their stunning backgrounds. for this project Gucci teamed up with the Italian Ministry of Cultural heritage and Activities.

“I am honored to present my collaboration with Gucci with this Art Book. Working with Alessandro Michele was such a great experience,” said Korine. “It was a chance to shoot in historic places such as the ancient towns of Ercolano and Pompei, which are so inspiring. The special atmosphere made it a unique experience.”

In keeping with Gucci and Michele’s strategy aimed at promoting artistic and cultural heritage around the world, the sites of Ercolano and Pompei already appeared in the look book of the brand’s pre-fall 2019 lineup, shot by Korine.

For the new publication, which will be distributed from June by London-based publisher IDEA Books and which will be also available at Gucci Garden in Florence, as well as New York’s Gucci Wooster Bookstore, Korine illustrated five different front and back covers, while the spins of the tomes are designed to recreate an image when displayed together.

Previously, Gucci’s special attention to the world of art and culture resulted in restoration and conservation activities in partnership with prestigious institutions, including New York’s Dia-Art Foundation, London’s Westminster Abbey, Palazzo Pitti in Florence, the Sicilian archeological park of Selinunte and Rome’s Tarpeian Rock.

Gucci is also gearing up to present its resort 2020 collection with a show at Rome’s Musei Capitolini on May 28.