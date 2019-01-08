HARLEM CHRONICLES: Gucci is launching its latest limited-edition publication, this time dedicated to Dapper Dan.

Shot by filmmaker and photographer Ari Marcopoulos, the “Dapper Dan’s Harlem” tome will be launched today during a cocktail party at the Gucci Garden venue in Florence, on the inaugural day of Pitti Uomo. Dan, born Daniel Day, will be in attendance to sign copies.

Available in 500 copies, the book documents Marcopoulos’ journey through Harlem, Dapper Dan’s home and his eponymous atelier, which shut down in 1992 and Gucci helped to reopen in 2017, also providing him all the fabrics. In addition, the book features portraits of Dan’s friends, including artist Trevor Andrew, poet and author Cleo Wade, chef Marcus Samuelsson and businessman Steve Stoute.

Distributed by London-based independent publisher Idea, “Dapper Dan’s Harlem” will retail at $200 at Gucci Garden in Florence and Gucci Wooster Bookstore in New York.

This is not the first time Gucci has tapped Marcopoulos for one of its limited-edition tomes. As reported, in 2016 the photographer worked for the brand on the “Epiphany” title featuring images of Gucci pre-fall 2016 women’s and men’s collections.

Founded in 2009 by Angela Hill and David Owen, Idea also distributed other former Gucci publications, such as “Disturbia” by Peter Schlesinger, “Hortus Sanitatis” by Derek Ridgers and, more recently, “World (The Price of Love)” by Martin Parr.