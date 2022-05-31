Gucci Links with Italian University in Teaching Data Management

GUCCI DATA: As data management becomes a pivotal asset to a company’s success, Gucci is teaming with Unimore, the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, to launch a master’s course in data analysis for economics and management, or ADEM.

The two-year course kicking off in September provides education in statistics and econometrics, machine learning and artificial intelligence combined with business studies in marketing, finance, human resources and innovation.

The course was presented on Tuesday at the Modena outpost of Unimore as part of a panel dubbed “The Future of Intuition” featuring Carlo Adolfo Porro, Unimore’s dean, and Marco Bizzarri, president and chief executive officer of Kering-owned Gucci.

Bizzarri has personal ties with the academic institution as he graduated from the University of Modena in economics in 1986. He went on to work as a consultant at Andersen Consulting, now Accenture, before venturing into a fashion career that saw him take the top job at Mandarina Duck, Stella McCartney, Bottega Veneta and Kering’s Luxury — Couture & Leather Goods division, among others. He joined Gucci in December 2014.

“Learning is a lifelong process. And the best teachers are those who get us involved in this journey, both in and outside university. That’s how it was for me. I’m delighted to be back today at the University of Modena, from which I graduated, bringing my experiences and sharing those of my colleagues at Gucci, who will make their contribution to this new degree course on data-driven innovation,” said Bizzarri.

“Italy has excellent companies and entrepreneurs. If their know-how and talent is combined with insights and the ability to interpret data in favor of innovation, our country will have an enormous competitive advantage of undeniable benefit,” he added.

Bizzarri later was to meet with students from the communications and economics department of Unimore’s Reggio Emilia outpost.

Gucci’s commitment to support education is not new. Earlier this month the company revealed it has renewed its partnership with Florence-based fashion and design school Polimoda to launch a master’s course in fashion retail and omnichannel management.