×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 31, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

California Calling: Jenni Kayne on Path to IPO With New Home, Beauty, Hospitality Projects

Men's

What’s Selling in Men’s? Zegna, Rick Owens, Johnnie-O and More

Accessories

Tiffany’s New Paris Pop-up Has Something Old ⁠— and Something Blue

Gucci Links with Italian University in Teaching Data Management

The master’s course kicks off in September at the Unimore university, where Gucci president and CEO graduated in 1986.

Marco bizzarri portrait
Marco Bizzarri, Gucci president and CEO. Piotr Niepsuj/Courtesy of Gucci

GUCCI DATA: As data management becomes a pivotal asset to a company’s success, Gucci is teaming with Unimore, the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, to launch a master’s course in data analysis for economics and management, or ADEM.

The two-year course kicking off in September provides education in statistics and econometrics, machine learning and artificial intelligence combined with business studies in marketing, finance, human resources and innovation.

The course was presented on Tuesday at the Modena outpost of Unimore as part of a panel dubbed “The Future of Intuition” featuring Carlo Adolfo Porro, Unimore’s dean, and Marco Bizzarri, president and chief executive officer of Kering-owned Gucci.

Bizzarri has personal ties with the academic institution as he graduated from the University of Modena in economics in 1986. He went on to work as a consultant at Andersen Consulting, now Accenture, before venturing into a fashion career that saw him take the top job at Mandarina Duck, Stella McCartney, Bottega Veneta and Kering’s Luxury — Couture & Leather Goods division, among others. He joined Gucci in December 2014.

Related Galleries

“Learning is a lifelong process. And the best teachers are those who get us involved in this journey, both in and outside university. That’s how it was for me. I’m delighted to be back today at the University of Modena, from which I graduated, bringing my experiences and sharing those of my colleagues at Gucci, who will make their contribution to this new degree course on data-driven innovation,” said Bizzarri.

“Italy has excellent companies and entrepreneurs. If their know-how and talent is combined with insights and the ability to interpret data in favor of innovation, our country will have an enormous competitive advantage of undeniable benefit,” he added.

Bizzarri later was to meet with students from the communications and economics department of Unimore’s Reggio Emilia outpost.

Gucci’s commitment to support education is not new. Earlier this month the company revealed it has renewed its partnership with Florence-based fashion and design school Polimoda to launch a master’s course in fashion retail and omnichannel management.

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Hot Summer Bags

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Gucci Links with University of Modena,

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad