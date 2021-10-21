×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jonathan Akeroyd Named CEO of Burberry

Business

Gucci Aria Collection Holds Key to Kering’s Year-end Fortunes

Beauty

The Future of Ulta

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Sets Location for Los Angeles Runway Show

The Italian fashion house has also earmarked a donation to the city’s most critical needs: homelessness and mental health.

In this May 15, 2017 photo,
The TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Gucci is really going Hollywood now.

Alessandro Michele will host his next runway show, “Gucci Love Parade,” Nov. 2 in front of TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, WWD has exclusively learned. And the brand is donating $1 million in grant funds as part of the deal.

“Gucci is proud to highlight the intersection of creativity and culture within the City of Los Angeles, poised for rebirth post pandemic. As part of Gucci’s Changemakers program, powered by Gucci Equilibrium, it will provide significant support to the Los Angeles and Hollywood communities through a donation to the city’s most critical needs: homelessness and mental health,” the Italian fashion house said in a statement.

The local organizations receiving grants are YMCA Hollywood, Sole Folks, Los Angeles College Promise, My Friend’s Place, Happy Hippie Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Related Galleries

TCL Chinese Theatre, formerly known as Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, has been a temple to film history since 1927. Norma Talmadge, Clark Gable, Judy Garland, Sidney Poitier, Steve McQueen, Tom Cruise, Jane Fonda and some 200 other celebrities are immortalized with their handprints in the cement out front. The annual Oscar awards are held at the adjacent Dolby Theatre.

There is certainly plenty of sidewalk runway, too. The Hollywood Walk of Fame spans 15 blocks along the boulevard, with more than 2,700 brass and terrazzo stars marking other giants of entertainment.

This is not the first time Michele has turned to a Hollywood landmark for a venue. In November 2018, he threw a party to celebrate the launch of the Gucci Guilty fragrance at the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery, the final resting place of Douglas Fairbanks, Jayne Mansfield and Rudolph Valentino, director Cecil B. DeMille and punk rock guitarist Johnny Ramone, among others.

Michele had visited the cemetery on July 24, 2016, for the annual Johnny Ramone tribute hosted by the musician’s widow Linda Ramone and her boyfriend J.D. King, whose retro-romantic style inspired the designer to create “Hollywood Forever” pieces for the spring 2017 collection.

The designer has been fascinated by Hollywood and celebrity since starting as creative director of Gucci in 2015, tapping Jared Leto for perfume ads; collaborating with Elton John on a capsule collection; outfitting Harry Styles for his transition from boy band to solo star and making him the face of Gucci tailoring; debuting the star-packed seven-part miniseries “Ouverture of Something that Never Ended” with Gus Van Sant, and on and on.

Harry Styles in Episode 3 of Gucci’s mini-series directed by Gus Van Sant and Alessandro Michele.
Harry Styles in Episode 3 of Gucci’s mini-series directed by Gus Van Sant and Alessandro Michele. Courtesy of Gucci

He even debuted a capsule collection with the famed Hollywood hotel Chateau Marmont.

For his last runway collection, “Aria,” in April, which kicked off the brand’s 100th anniversary year, Michele remade the Tom Ford for Gucci-designed red velvet suit worn by Gwyneth Paltrow to the 1996 MTV Music Awards, and paid tribute to Marilyn Monroe’s Jean Louis-designed, “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress from 1962 with a sheer blush lace and feather gown revealing a bra and thong underneath.

“I love costume directors who create different personalities,” Michele said at the time, noting how their storytelling ability has influenced his creative process.

The “Gucci Love Parade” show will coincide with the 10th LACMA Art+Film Gala, taking place Nov. 6, for which Gucci is the founding and presenting sponsor.

Later in November, Gucci will star in its own film, albeit not one it was involved in making: “House of Gucci” with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. Opening Nov. 24, it is a dramatized version of real-life events surrounding the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci, who was the head of the Gucci fashion house in the ‘90s and the last of the Gucci family to run the company.

The film will have its red carpet premiere Nov. 4 at L.A.’s new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gucci L.A. Show Location Revealed

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad