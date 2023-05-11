×
EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Taps Alia Bhatt as Its First Indian Global Ambassador

The actress and producer will make her first appearance as the brand’s latest global ambassador at the Gucci cruise 2024 show to be staged in Seoul next week.

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt Mark Seliger/Courtesy of Gucci

NEW AMBASSADOR: Gucci has tapped Alia Bhatt as its first Indian global brand ambassador.

The actressproducer and entrepreneur is set to make her first appearance in the role at the upcoming Gucci cruise 2024 runway show in Seoul. To be staged at the city’s Gyeongbokgung Palace on Tuesday, the event will mark the fashion house’s 25 years in the country. 

Bhatt made her acting debut as a child in the 1999 thriller “Sangharsh,” which was followed by her first leading role in Karan Johar’s teen film “Student of the Year” in 2012. Ever since, she had a prolific career punctuated by different accolades, including five Filmfare Critics Awards, as well as the Time100 Impact Award, which she received last year for her contribution to the entertainment industry.

Also last year, Bhatt had a brief role in the period film “RRR,” which was nominated at the Golden Globes 2023 for best picture, non-English language. The film made history for winning the best original song, motion picture category. Bhatt also starred as a victim of domestic abuse in the Netflix black comedy film “Darlings,” which marked her first production venture under her company Eternal Sunshine Productions. 

Next up, the Bollywood star will appear alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Netflix’s spy thriller “Heart of Stone,” which will mark her first American film release. The movie is slated to premiere on the streaming platform on Aug. 11.

Fashion-wise, Bhatt has appeared on the covers of glossy magazines globally, most recently fronting Vogue India and Harper’s Bazaar Arabia issues. Earlier this month, she also made her Met Gala debut in an Atelier Prabal Gurung ivory ballgown covered in hand-beaded pearls and featuring a long dramatic train. 

Adding to her entrepreneurial ventures, Bhatt launched her own sustainable maternity and children’s clothing brand named Ed-a-Mamma and is an investor in the Nykaa beauty company.

Besides her accomplishments across different fields, Bhatt’s advocacy in favor of self-expression and inclusivity in contemporary society were seen as key in securing the Gucci ambassadorship as in tune with the brand’s values and mission of fostering cultural empowerment within the next generation of creative talent. 

In becoming a Gucci ambassador, Bhatt joins a pool of international personalities among the likes of Hanni, a lead singer of the global chart-topping Korean group NewJeans; “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae and fellow South Korean actress Mina Shin, as well as Japanese talent Jun Shison.

Other Gucci faces include Dakota Johnson, Julia Garner, A$AP Rocky, Elliot Page, Halle Bailey and Liu Wen.

