GUCCI RIVIERA: Gucci is launching its latest limited-edition publication, titled “World (The Price of Love).”

Named after a song by the British band New Order, the book includes imagery of the brand’s cruise 2019 collection lensed by photographer Martin Parr.

Known for his documentary photography, Parr shot models sporting Gucci attire and passersby around Cannes, on the French Riviera. In particular, most images are set at the local InterContinental Carlton Cannes hotel and beach club, where talents posed holding ice cream and inflatable beach toys.

With 1,000 copies available, “World (The Price of Love)” will be distributed by London-based independent publisher Idea and will retail at $60 starting from Nov. 29, when it will be officially launched at the Gucci Garden in Florence with a special book-signing event with Parr. In addition to the Florence unit, the tome will also be available at the newly opened Gucci Wooster Bookstore in New York, select stores worldwide and on Idea’s e-commerce.

Founded in 2009 by Angela Hill and David Owen, Idea already distributed Gucci’s former limited-edition publications “Disturbia” by Peter Schlesinger, “Hortus Sanitatis” by Derek Ridgers and “Epiphany” by Ari Marcopoulos.