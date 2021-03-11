SOLO ARIA: Gucci will present its next fashion collection through a short film on April 15 on several digital platforms around the world. This is the first collection to be unveiled in the year that marks the brand’s centenary anniversary.

Additional details were not available at press time, but Gucci revealed that creative director Alessandro Michele has named the collection Aria.

The name is in sync with the brand’s new strategy presented last May and also points to its singularity as the collection is presented outside of any fashion week calendar. In music, an aria is a self-contained piece for one voice.

Michele last year through his manifesto “Notes from the Silence” revealed he was crafting a new course for the brand, abandoning what he has called “the worn-out ritual of seasonalities and shows to regain a new cadence, closer to my expressive call. We will meet just twice a year, to share the chapters of a new story.”

Conceiving new names for the collections and inspired by the music world, Michele in July presented what would have traditionally been called a cruise collection and that was dubbed “Epilogue,” worn by the team from his office instead of models in a project that included a 12-hour livestream.

The designer in November presented a seven-part film series he co-directed with Gus Van Sant. The collection appeared throughout seven episodes running from Nov. 16 to 22, screened during a new digital fashion and film festival called GucciFest. The collection and the series were called “Ouverture of Something That Never Ended,” shot in Rome and featuring actress and artist Silvia Calderoni as well as a range of friends of the brand, from Harry Styles and Billie Eilish to Chinese singer and actor Lu Han; and singer and songwriter Florence Welch, among others.