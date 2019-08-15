Gucci introduced its Zumi bag — named after Los Angeles-based experimental musician Zumi Rosow — earlier this summer, but on Wednesday night the accessory got a proper welcome in Seattle. Nordstrom celebrated its new Gucci Handbag Shop at Nordstrom Downtown Seattle with a store cocktail on Wednesday evening, followed by an after party at Barboza. During the cocktail event, writer Alaska Lynch read a few poems dedicated to the Zumi bag from a Gucci-published chapbook of his work to guests including Rosow, Kiersey Clemons, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Bella Heathcote and Kota Eberhardt.

After the store cocktail, the crowd relocated to Seattle’s Capitol Hill where Rosow and DJ100proof performed sets at legendary music venue Barboza.