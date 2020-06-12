Gucci has unveiled the 2020 class of Gucci North America Changemakers Scholars.

The 20 recipients come from diverse backgrounds and are pursuing various careers within fashion at undergraduate colleges or universities. They will receive an academic scholarship for up to $20,000, in addition to mentorship and virtual internship opportunities through Gucci America.

Antoine Phillips, vice president of brand and culture engagement at Gucci, said, “As education is vital to implementing real change and ensuring diverse voices are in positions of power, it is more important than ever to foster the next generation of talent.”

Established in March 2019, the Gucci North America Changemakers Scholarship program is part of the relaunched Gucci Equilibrium platform, which details the company’s commitment to generate positive change for people and the planet. The scholarship program provides funds to undergraduate students with unmet financial needs pursuing careers in fashion.

The program focuses on students who live or study in one of the 12 Gucci North America Changemakers cities (Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington, D.C), and/or plan to attend or currently attend a historically Black college or university. However, all students who meet the eligibility criteria are able to apply and be considered for an award. Over the last six months, Gucci enlisted the support of the North America Changemakers Council to make the final selection of the students for the scholarship program.

In addition, Gucci will award two recipients of the Gucci North America Changemakers x CFDA Scholars by Design program. The program aims to support two diverse graduating high school seniors who plan to study fashion design at an accredited four-year undergraduate college or university. This award is $20,000 a year for four years for both scholars.

Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the CFDA, said, “CFDA and Gucci share a commitment to education, diversity and inclusion in fashion. Our Gucci North America Changemakers x CFDA Scholars by Design scholarship recipients Ajai Kasim and Kaya Ugorji have the opportunity to shape the future of fashion and we look forward to seeing their progress through the four-year scholarship support.”

Over the next four years, these scholarship programs will provide a total of $1.5 million.

The 20 Gucci North America Changemakers Scholars are:

• Astrid Viera, a high school senior who will be attending Mt. San Jacinto College.

• Celese Haselrig, a college freshman attending Parsons.

• Destinee Elliott, a college freshman attending Thomas Jefferson University.

• Diop Russell, a college sophomore attending Spelman College.

• Fabiola Lopez, a college freshman attending Azusa Pacific University.

• Gabrielle DeLeon, a college freshman attending FIT.

• Gideon Gomm, currently a college freshman attending Parsons.

• Jasmine Bacchus, a college junior at Brown University.

• Kaitlyn Gilliam, a college junior at Howard University.

• Kristian Brown, a college sophomore at FIT.

• Malachi Williams, a high school senior who will be attending Hunter College.

• Marcus Williams, a college sophomore at University of Southern California; School of Cinematic Arts & Marshall School of Business.

• Marie France Mendy, a college sophomore at Cornell University.

• Maya Davis, a high school senior will will be attending Bowling Green State University.

• Miles Richards, a high school senior will be attending College for Creative Studies in Detroit.

• Nailah Barnes, a college sophomore at Spelman College.

• Nicole Scott, a college freshman at University of Cincinnati.

• Sekoi Cooper, a college junior at Parsons.

• SeungHee Lee, a college freshman at Brown/Rhode Island School of Design.

• Trevon Barnes, a college sophomore at FIT.

The Gucci North America Changemakers x CFDA Scholars by Design winners are;

• Ajai Kaşım, a high school senior who will be attending Parsons.

• Kaya Ugorji, a high school senior who will be attending FIT.

The next round of applications for the Gucci North America Changemakers Scholarship will open in the fall. Information is available at http://changemakersus-scholarshipprogram.gucci.com.