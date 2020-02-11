GUCCI GETS IN THE GAME: With a psychedelic-looking GG basketball, a West Loop pop-up shop and even a Gucci-themed pin showing up on Google Maps, Gucci is all set to kick off the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago on Friday.

Located at 160 North Morgan Street, the pop-up will feature the Italian fashion house’s rainbow-colored GG Psychedelic Collection, which is debuting in Gucci stores and online this month. The assortment will include the exclusive basketball, in honor of the NBA All-Star Weekend, retailing for $1,980, as well as fashion accessories, shoes and apparel.

On Saturday at the pop-up, players from the NBA and WNBA will turn out to help celebrate the two Chicago-based recipients of the Gucci North America Changemakers Impact Fund: After School Matters, a nonprofit organization that provides after-school program opportunities to about 19,000 high school teens each year, and Braven, a nonprofit that helps college students transition to their careers by partnering with universities and employers.

The West Loop pop-up is part of the brand’s themed “pin” pop-up stores, and represents the third pin since Gucci launched the concept last November at Denver’s Cherry Creek Shopping Center. NBA All-Star Weekend runs from Feb. 14 to 16, and the Gucci pop-up opens Feb. 14 and closes March 2.