Gucci Osteria Tokyo Receives First Michelin Star

The fine-dining destination was rewarded by the renowned guide after just one year open.

Antonio Iacoviello and Massimo Bottura pose smiling standing behind a blue quilted velvet couch, their arms resting on it.
Antonio Iacoviello and Massimo Bottura Courtesy of Gucci

STARRY COURSE: Gucci has secured one more win in the fashion hospitality game that is increasingly heating up.

After Florence, Italy, and Beverly Hills, California, the Gucci Osteria in Tokyo, Japan has also turned into a one-Michelin-star culinary destination. The restaurant, which opened last year on the fourth level of the Gucci Namiki building in Ginza, has been acknowledged in the 2023 edition of the renowned Michelin Guide Tokyo.

Under the leadership of head chef Antonio Iacoviello, Gucci Osteria Tokyo explores a contemporary cuisine bringing together Italian gastronomic traditions with local Japanese ingredients and techniques. A traveler and explorer himself, Iacoviello inventively reimagined dishes combining both cultures, as seen for example in the evocative “The Parmigiana that wants to become a Ramen” and “Babà in Okinawa” delicacies.

The menu also includes signature Gucci Osteria dishes, such as the Emilia burger and the tortellini with Parmigiano Reggiano cream.

A dish from the Gucci Osteria Tokyo menu.
A dish from the Gucci Osteria Tokyo menu. Courtesy of Gucci

Iacoviello’s approach is his unique interpretation of the philosophy of Gucci Osteria, a format conceived and curated by star chef Massimo Bottura, who is also a childhood friend of Gucci president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri.

“Since I arrived in Japan, I have never missed an opportunity to travel, explore and taste, trying to combine new experiences and new products with my Italian memory,” said Iacoviello, who defined the acknowledgement “a dream come true.” He additionally thanked Bottura for entrusting him with the project and credited his team for the “courage, patience and sacrifice.”

The fine-dining experience offered by Iacoviello is enhanced by the sophisticated interiors of the restaurant, which evoke the design of the seminal Gucci Osteria in Florence. Key elements marking the space include its hand-painted wood flooring, vibrant green wood paneling and plush, peacock blue velvet chairs.

Inside Gucci Osteria Tokyo.
Inside Gucci Osteria Tokyo. Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura launched at the Gucci Garden in Florence in 2018, followed by the outposts in Beverly Hills and Tokyo in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Earlier this year, the format also debuted in Seoul, South Korea, on the top floor of the Gucci Gaok flagship located in the typically bustling — though it recently faced tragedy with a deadly stampede — Itaewon district.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

