Gucci is headed out East for the summer.

The brand is collaborating with Melet Mercantile, a local Montauk outpost and vintage shop for a three-week retail destination in Montauk, N.Y. The shop will be open from July 3 to July 28.

Melet Mercantile Montauk Outpost, located at 102 Industrial Road in Montauk, N.Y., is a well-known destination for rare vintage finds. The shop features a rotating installation of creative inspiration and unusual vintage finds throughout Montauk’s summer season. Among its offerings are art prints, vinyl records and books sourced from all corners of the world by founder Bob Melet.

Acknowledging its new Montauk home, Gucci will support the local community by partnering with businesses such as John’s Drive-In and Morty’s Oyster Stand to offer summer treats at the space on the weekends, as well as contributing to organizations such as A Walk on Water, Concerned Citizens of Montauk, and the Montauk Playhouse Community Center Foundation.

The space will feature a highly curated selection of Gucci merchandise with a focus on the Towards Sumner Collection, as well as a range of vintage goods from Melet’s personal collection.

Using materials such as straw matt, wicker and canvas, the Gucci selection encompasses women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, handbags, accessories, shoes, jewelry and children’s wear.

Gucci x Melet Mercantile will intertwine the whimsical world of Gucci with Montauk’s laid-back surf culture.

The space is designed with dusty blue walls and fixtures adorned with Melet’s signature wall-mounted fish and vintage skateboards, complemented by ornate clothing rails and floral prints from Gucci’s pre-fall 2019 collection.