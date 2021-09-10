Gucci Receives Its Own Stamp Marking 100th Anniversary

GUCCI’S GOT MAIL: A special stamp dedicated to Gucci’s 100th anniversary will be issued today by Poste Italiane, Italy’s postal service provider, and the Ministry of Economic Development.

The stamp belongs to the thematic series “Excellence of the production and economic system,” has a value of 1.10 euros and will be printed in 300,000 units.

The stamp is a sketch of the storied and recognizable Flora print, created for Gucci by Vittorio Accornero de Testa in 1966 and reproduced over the years on different products and accessories, with the logo celebrating the company’s centenary. Reflecting Gucci’s importance as a symbol of Made in Italy, the name of the country stands out on the stamp.

A three-flap, philatelic folder has been created for this occasion. The folder contains a single stamp, a quartet of stamps, a stamped and canceled postcard, a first-day envelope, and a philatelic record, all for the price of 18 euros.

The philatelic folder contains a text signed by Gucci chairman and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri and creative director Alessandro Michele, who underscored that Gucci “was born out of a dream. A dream of beauty and entrepreneurship, Italian style,” stemming from founder Guccio Gucci and his first small shop of leather goods in Florence.

“Everyone who works at Gucci is a guardian of a brand but also — and above all — of a house: a Florentine house that combines its renowned craftsmanship with a great propensity for innovation — in respect of its local territory as a unique repository of knowledge and according to a logic of economic and social sustainability,” continued the note, pointing to how the company has become carbon neutral in its own operations and across its entire supply chain.

“This dream continues to speak to a global audience a century later because Gucci’s values create value. How we treat each other in our company is how we treat our customers. Kindness creates kindness, empathy creates empathy, all in a chain reaction,” Bizzarri and Michele conclude. “This sense of community, relationship, and freedom of expression is, in our opinion, the best and most solid way to ensure the future of the brand, of which we are proud guardians. This stamp fills us all with great pride and encourages us to be even more faithful in the future to the beauty of Guccio Gucci’s dream.”