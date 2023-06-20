Gucci Reorganizes Brand and Client Engagement Team

MILAN — Gucci is reorganizing its brand and client engagement team, led by Susan Chokachi, executive vice president, chief brand and client officer.

Benjamin Cercio has been promoted to senior vice president of global communications. He joined Gucci in November last year from Louis Vuitton as global communications director. In this newly expanded role, Cercio will assume direct responsibility for the Gucci Archive and Gucci Garden, reinforcing the brand’s connection to arts and culture. He will also assume esponsibility for the communications strategy for Gucci Osteria and Giardino 25, the café and cocktail bar that opened in Florence last year. During the latest edition of Pitti Uomo, as reported, the luxury house celebrated its heritage with a new exhibition at Gucci Garden, paying tribute to its 102-year-long history with a show titled “Gucci Visions.”

Opened in 2018 and situated in Florence’s central Piazza della Signoria, Gucci Garden is home to the brand’s gallery space as well as its store and the Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura restaurant headed by the Italian three-Michelin-star chef.

Benjamin Cercio Courtesy of Gucci

Also, Gucci said that Cedric Murac will join the company on June 26 as senior vice president of global brand image and content studio, reporting to Chokachi.

Murac has an experience of more than two decades in global creative image strategy, brand vision, conceptual development and creative execution. He was previously executive vice president, global creative at Calvin Klein in New York. Before that, he held positions at Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. and in different creative agencies based out of New York and Paris.

He will work closely with the teams of the art buying and photo studio, the storytelling and editorial content, as well as the corporate image department.

During Milan Men’s Fashion Week, Gucci presented its men’s spring 2024 collection designed by the in-house team as part of an exhibition celebrating the 70th anniversary of its horsebit loafer. New creative director and former Valentino designer Sabato De Sarno will unveil his first collection for Gucci in September.