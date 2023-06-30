×
Gucci Launches Summer Activations in The Hamptons

Gucci Osteria has partnered with Sant Ambroeus on a special cookie, and the East Hampton Gucci boutique launches special summer windows.

Gucci East Hampton
Gucci East Hampton Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Gucci is marking summer with several new activations at its East Hampton boutique. Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Beverly Hills, the Michelin-starred Los Angeles restaurant that is one of the city’s most coveted reservations, is appearing out east this summer and is partnering with Sant Ambroues on a special edition cookie. Mattia Agazzi and Tamara Rigo, head chef and pastry chef of Gucci Osteria, respectively, have collaborated with the team at Sant Ambroeus to create a Gucci touch on Sant Ambroeus’ fan favorite Ventaglio al Caffé cookie. The cookie tin, which launches Friday and is available for sale exclusively in the Hamptons for $45, is decorated with historical motifs from the Gucci Archive. 

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Gucci East Hampton will also feature new pieces from the Gucci Summer Stories, a collection of warm-weather pieces, and the boutique’s windows will be specially designed for the Fourth of July weekend.

The East Hampton store will be the sole U.S. location to offer exclusive pieces from the Vault Summer collection with Agua by Agua Bendita. Vault, Gucci’s experimental concept store, will stock pieces from eight different brands: Agua by Agua Bendita, emerging New York designer Connor McKnight; Parisian menswear brand Husbands; Judith Leiber Couture; Maison Michel hats; Prounis Jewelry; Rowing Blazers and, finally, Vans. 

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
