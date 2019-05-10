ART PATRONAGE: Gucci and its creative director Alessandro Michele are supporting the Italian Pavilion at the 58th Venice Biennale, the biannual international art exhibition that will run from May 11 to Nov. 24 in the Italian city.

Gucci is the main sponsor of the Italian Pavilion curated by Milovan Farronato and supported by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities.

The country’s pavilion will mount an exhibition called “Neither Nor: The Challenge to the Labyrinth,” comprising the works of three contemporary Italian artists. They include Enrico David, Chiara Fumai and Liliana Moro, who will showcase both archival and previously unseen works of art, aiming to explore the relationship between the past and present.

“Farronato and Michele share the same curiosity and passionate outlook on the contemporary world,” Gucci said. The curator has most recently been the director and curator of the Fiorucci Art Trust, with which he developed the Volcano Extravaganza art festival on the Sicilian island of Stromboli beginning in 2011.

Since Michele was appointed to the creative post in 2015, the fashion house has helped back a range of cultural initiatives aimed at promoting the arts and preserving the country’s cultural heritage.

The range of projects resulted in restoration and conservation activities in partnership with prestigious institutions including New York’s Dia Art Foundation, London’s Westminster Abbey, Palazzo Pitti in Florence, the Sicilian archaeological park of Selinunte and Rome’s Tarpeian Rock.

The company has also recently supported the photographic exhibition “Paolo Di Paolo. Mondo Perduto [Lost World],” mounted at Rome’s MAXXI museum, as well as Yuz Museum’s “The Artist Is Present” display curated last year by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan in Shanghai.

Gucci is also gearing up to present its resort 2020 collection with a show at Rome’s Musei Capitolini on May 28.