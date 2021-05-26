Gucci is getting in on the NFT craze.

The Italian brand is participating in Christie’s online auction, Proof of Sovereignty, a sale curated by Lady PheOnix, one of the leading voices for contemporary digital art and culture in the new media landscape.

Gucci will be present with its first NFT, with artwork conceived using digital animation drawn from Gucci Aria, the house’s latest fashion collection presentation. The fashion film was codirected by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele and award-winning photographer and director Floria Sigismondi.

The artwork underlying the NFT recognizes Aria’s overarching message of a yearning to bloom and flourish after the shadow of winter has passed.

This visual tale represents a historic moment, bringing Gucci into a new media space. The starting bid is $20,000, according to Christie’s Web site.

The auction, which began Tuesday and runs through June 3, brings to the public 18 new media artists utilizing blockchain technology, as well as metadata, storage and legal standards that have been virtually absent from millions of artworks associated with non-fungible tokens until now.

Artists participating are Nam June Paik, considered the grandfather of video art, as well as new media artists such as Marguerite deCourcelle, also known as “Coin Artist,” Joshua Davis, Claudia Hart, Lethabo Huma, Kesh, Tamiko Thiel, Jenny Holzer and Gerald Laing Estate.

Gucci will donate all its proceeds to UNICEF USA in support of UNICEF’s participation in COVAX, an initiative aimed at ensuring global equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Gucci to Open Permanent Boutique in East Hampton

New Gucci Garden an Immersive Walk Through Alessandro Michele’s Seminal Campaigns

Marco Bizzarri on Next Chapter of Gucci

Gucci Is Italy’s Most Valuable Brand, According to BrandZ

Gucci Is Pop, Says Alessandro Michele