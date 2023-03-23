×
Gucci Taps Hanni, Halle Bailey, Julia Garner for Horsebit 1955 Campaign

The photos were lensed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Gucci
Hanni fronting Gucci's Horsebit 1955 bag campaign. courtesy of Gucci

GUCCI’S HORSEBIT: Gucci is set on highlighting its signature handbags with dedicated campaigns, relying on a group of friends of the house.

After a campaign released in January that portrayed Dakota Johnson with various renditions of the brand’s Jackie 1961, the Italian luxury house is now zooming in on the Horsebit 1955 handbag, marked by an archival equestrian emblem. The campaign is fronted by Halle Bailey, Hanni and Julia Garner and lensed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Halle Bailey fronting Gucci’s Horsebit 1955 campaign

Bailey, who attended the Gucci fall show in Milan last month, is widely known as one half of the singing duo Chloe x Halle, with her sister Chloe. Halle is gearing up to star as Ariel in Disney’s highly anticipated live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.”

Garner, who also attended Gucci’s women’s show in February, is doing double duty as she also appears in the new Gucci Guilty campaign. She has often made red carpet appearances wearing Gucci, including in January when she was bestowed the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Ruth Langmore in the “Ozark” crime series.

Last year, she won her third Primetime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category for the same role, wearing a Gucci design with floral embellishments and a diamond-shaped cutout across the midsection.

Julia Garner fronting Gucci’s Horsebit 1955 campaign

Hanni was tapped as Gucci’s global brand ambassador in October last year and is a lead singer of the global chart-topping Korean group NewJeans.

Sometimes billed as the next Blackpink, NewJeans is a five-member girl group that released its first single, “Attention,” last year.

The three artists are portrayed against brightly colored backdrops, holding the Horsebit 1955, whose double ring and bar is a variation of the one first introduced on a signature loafer 70 years ago.

These images, similarly to those released to advertise the Jackie 1961 bag, focus on the personality of the three artists and Gucci’s history, carryover signature accessories and craftsmanship, shifting away from the more flamboyant aesthetic of Alessandro Michele, who left his role as creative director of the brand in November.

