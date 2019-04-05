TEMPORARY HOME: Gucci is going big and going home.

The fashion house has inaugurated today a temporary store in Milan dedicated to its Gucci Décor interior collection, coinciding with the city’s furniture and design fair Salone del Mobile, running April 9-14.

Located on the tony Via Santo Spirito and running through June, the 2,691-square-foot unit distributed on two floors showcases a range of fanciful furniture, ceramics and decorative items reflecting the eclectic appeal and signature motifs of the label.

Patterns and symbols inspired by fauna and flora and bright colors dominate the space through rich wallpapers in silk, vinyl and paper decorating the walls, and paneled doors strategically positioned to enhance each corner of the space, which showcases both existing items and new releases.

Among the new offerings, a shell-shaped armchair inspired by Hollywood in the Fifties comes in a wood grain pattern in velvet or moiré and bears embroidered motifs on the seat, including butterflies, owls and flowers. In addition to new versions of existing armchair and dining chair styles, a selection of low stools in printed and jacquard fabrics is also available at the store, as well as metal folding tables with prints and new cushions shaped as a cat’s head, an owl, a bee and a butterfly–all motifs dear to creative director Alessandro Michele.

On the first floor, new Gucci blankets adorned with floral designs, tartans with patches and GG patterns are displayed in a dedicated room both hanging on the walls as tapestries and folded on a central wooden table. Offered in different sizes, the blankets come with fringed or satin borders, as well as with contrasting, quilted and printed backs in some versions.

Porcelain items are abundantly present in the collection. Produced by Richard Ginori, the storied Florentine company founded in 1735 and acquired by Gucci in 2013, and now under the parent Kering umbrella, these pieces punctuate the two floors and come in many shapes and with different purposes.

Porcelain scented-candle holders bear staple symbols as bees, butterflies, cockerel heads and snakes on the pot and their lids. New, larger-scale versions that can be turned into vases are decorated with the “Star Eye” pattern and an original flower motif designed by the creative trio A Paris Chez Antoinette Poisson.

Porcelain ashtrays as well as heart-shaped porcelain boxes with interior patterns and decorated trays in the shape of a pair of hands, are also reinterpreted to have multiple uses — collecting keys, coins and jewels.

The porcelain category reaches its peak in a hall on the first floor beautifully displaying a full set decorated with the green-on-white Herbarium floral pattern both in a great cabinet and on a long table set for a banquet.

Following the release of new items, Gucci has updated its app, whose augmented reality technology allows customers to see how pieces from the Décor collection would look like in their own houses. Users can now select a wider range of products and virtually place the items into their own personal environments in real time, bringing up the image on the screens of their mobile devices, and sharing the image on social media.

To further celebrate Milan Design Week, the Gucci App has been potentiated with an additional function inviting users to discover historic places in Milan. Passing by the 16 locations selected by the company – including Piazza del Duomo, Biblioteca Pinacoteca Accademia Ambrosiana and Piazza Affari (the Bourse) – users receive a notification and can see a Gucci Décor product appearing as a virtual oversized sculpture on their screens, flanked by information on both the product and the place.

Launched in 2017, the Gucci Décor collection is available at the label’s flagship stores, online at gucci.com and in selected specialty stores, in addition to the temporary shop in Milan.