CLOSE TO HOME: Gucci is not traveling far for its cruise 2020 fashion show — instead, it has selected one of the most striking sites in Rome: the Capitoline Museums.

The show will be held May 28 and the choice of the location results from creative director Alessandro Michele’s ongoing interest in “the Old World,” said the company, “this time drawing from a place reminiscent of his childhood.”

Located on the Capitoline Hill, the museums display a large number of ancient Roman statues, inscriptions, and other artifacts; a collection of medieval and Renaissance art, and collections of jewels and coins, among others.

In line with his interests, most recently Michele shot the brand’s pre-fall 2019 collection in the archaeological parks of Pompeii, Herculaneum and Selinunte.

Previous Gucci Cruise shows were held at the Dia-Art Foundation in New York City; the Cloisters of Westminster Abbey in London; the Palatine Gallery at Pitti Palace in Florence, and last year, the Promenade Des Alyscamps in a Roman necropolis in the southern French city of Arles.

In addition, over the next two years the Florence-based company will make a donation to support the restoration project of the Rupe Tarpea, the Tarpeian Rock, a steep cliff of the southern summit of the Capitoline Hill, overlooking the Roman Forum, where up to the first century A.D., traitors were sentenced to death from the cliff. Today the cliff, made mainly of tufa, is a unique natural space.

This is not the first such donation. Two years ago, Gucci pledged to bestow $2.1 million to support the restoration of Florence’s Boboli Gardens when Michele decided to hold the brand’s cruise 2018 show at the Palatina Gallery overlooking the gardens. The event was part of a cultural project with the Uffizi Gallery and the city of Florence.

In recent years, Gucci has established cultural collaborations with Palazzo Strozzi in Florence, the Minsheng Art Museum in Shanghai, Chatsworth House in England and LACMA in Los Angeles.

Gucci’s announcement follows that of Dior, which will stage its resort show this year in Marrakech on April 29 and Chanel, which is set to show its cruise collection at the Grand Palais in Paris on May 3. Prada will stage its cruise show in New York on May 2, with Louis Vuitton to follow on May 8, and Max Mara will show its 2020 resort collection in Berlin on June 3.