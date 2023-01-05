×
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 5, 2023

Gucci Vault Brings Streetstyle at High Altitude in New Round of Collaborations

Exclusive capsule collections designed with ski slopes in mind were developed with Head Sportswear, Moon Boot, Yniq, The Elder Statesman, Sea, Gui Rosa, Bleue Burnham and Panconesi.

Looks from the Vault Altitude collection.
Looks from the Vault Altitude collection. Courtesy of Gucci Vault

Gucci Vault has introduced another round of collaborations via eight limited-edition capsule collections designed with snowy peaks and ski slopes in mind.

Unveiled via a dedicated video campaign released on Thursday, the Vault Altitude collection includes tie-ups ranging from established athleticwear labels to emerging designers, resulting in bold ski gear as well as colorful street style designs, jewelry and even home accessories.

For the occasion, Head Sportswear developed a selection of performancewear in vibrant colors and loud logos, Swedish brand Yniq added to the patterns with eccentric ski goggles, while Moon Boot reinterpreted its iconic moon-landing-inspired footwear with flamboyant rainbow patterns and stars.

One of the ski goggles included in the Vault Altitude collection.
Ski goggles included in the Vault Altitude collection. Courtesy of Gucci Vault

Introducing elegant knits crafted in downtown Los Angeles, The Elder Statesman offered a mix of weaving techniques in its pieces; Sea played with vintage-inspired detailing and technical fabrics in feminine designs with alpine motifs, while Gui Rosa returned to Vault with new, punk-inspired crocheted accessories.

For a bling-bling touch, Gucci Vault also collaborated with London-based jewelry designer Bleue Burnham on cloud-inspired designs featuring the SkyDiamond diamonds made from atmospheric carbon, while Italian brand Panconesi offered its signature styles in neon enamel and Diamanti stones.

Created exclusively for the Vault project, the capsule collection will be available exclusively at Vault’s online shop starting Monday.

Jewelry from the Vault Altitude collection.
Jewelry from the Vault Altitude collection. Courtesy of Gucci Vault

Gucci launched its Vault concept in September 2021 as an experimental online space that offers vintage and archival pieces as well as limited-edition collaborations and other items from a selection of noteworthy brands. In the past Gucci has teamed with the likes of Delvaux, Charvet, ERL, Wales Bonner, Martine Rose and Vans for the Vault. Last month, the brand joined forces with Dickies to offer a collection of elevated workwear-inspired pieces, after dropping another buzzy collaboration with Palace Skateboards.

Vault also acts as an emissary of Gucci’s presence within the metaverse, as NFT collectibles and virtual experiences join the platform’s offering.

