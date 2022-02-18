Gucci Vault Expands Offer With Limited Edition Capsules From Delvaux, Charvet

×
Other brands offering exclusive collections for Vault are ERL, Wales Bonner, Martine Rose and Vans.

Gucci
The Gucci Vault image courtesy of Gucci

GROWING GUCCI VAULT: Creative director Alessandro Michele is expanding the world of Vault, Gucci’s experimental online space.

Starting today, Vault’s virtual shelves will carry a selection of dedicated capsule collections from brands such as Delvaux, in addition to reconditioned vintage Gucci items and new creations by designers chosen by Michele.

The Belgian leather goods brand has created a limited-edition capsule for Vault of eight one-of-a-kind mini Brillant bags, each enriched with patterns inspired by the Vault palette.

 

 

Gucci Vault
An exclusive Delvaux design for Gucci Vault image courtesy of Gucci

 

Charvet, the world’s oldest shirtmaker founded in 1838 on Place Vendôme in Paris, is offering a collection of ties, bowties, pocket squares and lapel flowers in colorful archival prints re-editioned exclusively for Vault.

Other brands included are ERL, Wales Bonner, Martine Rose and Vans with a continued spotlight on designers such as Collina Strada, Cormio, RUI and Rave Review from the inaugural lineup.

Vault is a project that I have worked on with dedication and care,” said Michele. “It is an open laboratory in which to introduce new chemical agents to continue the experiment. For me, it’s a source of immense happiness that aims to put diverse energies into circulation and to celebrate my love for objects.

 

Gucci Vault
The Gucci Vault image courtesy of Gucci

 

The Vault is also playing host to a series of crypto-based projects, including NFT drops such as the SuperGucci collaboration with Superplastic.

As reported, Gucci has teamed with  the creator of animated celebrities, limited-edition vinyl toys, and digital collectibles to unveil SuperGucci, a three-part drop including NFTs and ceramic artworks. The project also include Superplastic’s animated celebrity artists Janky and Guggimon in the Gucci Vault.

The event builds on Gucci’s signature designs and Superplastic’s successful and celebrity-packed CryptoJanky NFT drops created by Janky and Guggimon.

Gucci has also launched on Discord to foster open conversations with the community about what’s next for the experimental space.

Vault will continue to present monthly drops of rare vintage finds, as well as a regular rotation of exclusive capsules, special collaborations, and new brands.

