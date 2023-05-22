Gucci Vault’s Summer Capsule Launches Monday

Gucci is evoking the sun, clear blue skies and warm waters for the latest installment of its Vault concept.

Gucci Vault was introduced in the fall of 2021 as an experimental online space that offers vintage and archival pieces as well as limited-edition collaborations with other key brands, including Charvet, ERL, Wales Bonner and Martine Rose.

For this summer, it has partnered with eight brands from around the world to offer an eclectic assortment of ready-to-wear, jewelry, shoes and accessories for women and men from well-known as well as emerging brands.

The campaign was shot by Max Siedentopf. Courtesy of Gucci

Vault Summer will offer women’s beachwear and dresses hand-embroidered by Colombian artisans from Agua by Agua Bendita; men’s ready-to-wear from New York inspired by vintage outdoor pieces from designer Connor McKnight, and formal tailoring from Parisian menswear brand Husbands. In addition, the assortment will include a collection of minaudière clutch bags by Judith Leiber Couture, men’s and women’s hats from Maison Michel and 22-carat gold responsibly sourced South Sea pearls, tourmaline, emeralds precious and semiprecious jewelry from Prounis Jewelry.

The Summer Vault includes a variety of menswear. Courtesy of Gucci

Rowing Blazers is returning for a second season with its men’s rugby shirts along with Vans, which will offer its signature footwear in new colors and prints.

To promote the latest iteration, Gucci has tapped Max Siedentopf to shoot the campaign at a lakeside getaway with images that offer up a playful twist on Hollywood glamour by using tongue-in-cheek humor.

The Vault Summer capsule collections will be available on the Gucci website beginning Monday.