The latest Citi Live Nation partnership will deliver a unique fashion component for the first time.

For its latest Citi Sound Vault live music experience that will be held at the Hollywood Palladium next month, the companies have teamed with Trevor “Trouble” Andrew, the artist behind the GucciGhost, to launch an exclusive, limited-edition Citi Sound Vault capsule collection. ​

The collection of streetwear-infused black-and-gold pieces range from $15 for a beanie to $150 for a bomber jacket.

The line will launch on Feb. 7 at a pop-up in the Hollywood Palladium where Citi card members who purchased tickets to one of the three Citi Sound Vault shows will have the opportunity to purchase items from the collection. Net proceeds from all sales will benefit Musicians on Call, a nonprofit organization that brings live and recorded music to patients in healthcare facilities.

“This collection brings Citi Sound Vault to life for card members and enables them to take the incredible experience forward and relive it through fashion for years to come,” Andrew said.

Citi Sound Vault will be held from Feb. 7-10 and will include concerts from Pink, Muse and Chris Stapleton.

Tickets will go on sale to Citi cardholders today.