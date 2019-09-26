GUCCI’S CHINA VIEWS: Some 16 million viewers connected on Weibo to see Gucci’s spring 2020 show, marking the first time the Italian brand had live-streamed its show on the Chinese platform. According to Weibo, views until now, including playback, totaled 22 million and 179,000 viewers posted a live comment. Likes totaled 421,000.

Held in Milan on Sept. 22, the show for the first time was certified carbon neutral, organized according to the ISO 20121 international standard that defines the sustainability of an event by measuring its environmental, social and economic aspects.

Gucci has a number of projects lined up in China. Following the opening on Sept. 16 of a store at the sprawling Plaza 66 shopping mall in Shanghai, the company will open a new special concept store at Shin Kong Place in Beijing on Nov. 6. That month, Gucci will also launch its new makeup line in China. As reported, Gucci sold more than 1 million lipsticks in the first month since the Alessandro Michele-designed line dropped in May. The lipstick line was launched exclusively on gucci.com on May 4, followed by a roll out in New York and in selective doors worldwide, backed by a major digital push.

Gucci has been upping the ante on its social media platforms. According to Tribe Dynamics, the data firm best known for tracking earned media value, in August, Gucci ranked first out of the top 10 fashion brands, recording more than $26.7 million in earned media value. This was a 2 percent increase over the previous month. Chanel was listed as second in the ranking, reporting more than $23.5 million in earned media value, a 7 percent decrease. Dior ranked third, totaling $21.8 million, down 7 percent, followed by Louis Vuitton, totaling $18 million euros, a 17 percent decrease. Saint Laurent, on the other hand, was up 4 percent, totaling $11.3 million.

Gucci also scaled another list. With its 36.9 million followers on Instagram, it is the number-one fashion brand on that platform, overtaking Chanel, which has a following of 36.8 million.