Gucci’s world tour celebrating its new hero handbag style lands in New York this evening.

The label’s Zumi bag range was released for spring 2019 and hit stores in February. Gucci sees the style, according to a representative, as a new key style and has spent the last seven months strategically promoting it with parties in Milan, Paris, London and Tokyo.

This evening’s event — to be held at Gucci’s Fifth Avenue flagship — will see the collection’s muse, Black Lips saxophonist and model Zumi Rosow, take up DJ responsibilities. Alaska Lynch, Gucci’s own poet laureate, will read a new series written in ode to Rosow.

Zoe Kazan, Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor, Ardon Wohl, Hope Atherton and Olimpia Dior are also expected to turn up.

The Zumi collection — with small leather goods starting at $290 and bags at $1,150 — is decidedly streamlined for a brand that tends to flex a more-is-more sensibility. The attaché-inspired style — available in various shapes ranging from an envelope crossbody to an oversize office bag — is made of smooth leather and marked with simple monogram horse-bit hardware.

Zumi’s grand tour is not over yet — Gucci has planned a Chicago mixer for Sept. 26.