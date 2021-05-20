BUSY BEES: Guerlain keeps deepening its commitment to preserving bees, with a drive to raise $1 million to aid the Guerlain for Bees Conservation Program. Between May 20, World Bee Day, and May 22, International Day for Biological Diversity, the French fragrance and beauty house will donate 20 percent of its worldwide sales and $20 for each repost of its May 20 World Bee Day Instagram image featuring the hashtags #GuerlainForBees and #WorldBeeDay.

“Our urgency to act echoes the realities that this guardian of biodiversity faces,” said Guerlain in a statement. “Close to 75 percent of cultivated plants and 90 percent of wild flowering plants depend on pollinators, of which most are bees.”

The mortality rate of honeybees stands at 30 percent, and their disappearance worldwide has a major negative impact on biodiversity.

“As environmental sentinels, bees have naturally become for us one of the most precious wonders of nature currently in need of protection,” sad Véronique Courtois, chief executive officer of Guerlain, in the statement.

Guerlain has launched numerous initiatives to help support bees, a symbol of the brand since 1853. In April, the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned house launched a “KissKiss Chain” on Instagram, which helped plant melliferous, or honey-producing, flowers, for instance.

Guerlain also runs a Women for Bees program with UNESCO, in collaboration with the French Observatory of Apidology.

Honey is a key ingredient in some of Guerlain’s products, such as Abeille Royale skin care.

Bees appear on many of Guerlain’s flacons. Most recently, it worked with young Turkish jewelry designer Begüm Khan to decorate one of the bee bottles. Her artwork in 24-karat gold-plated bronze, encrusted with pavé gemstones looks like a bee on flowers.

The decorative flacon houses a new scent, Le Songe de la Reine, conceived by Guerlain master perfumer Thierry Wasser. The 13 numbered bottles will retail for 10,000 euros each.

