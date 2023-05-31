×
Guerlain Is Entering Hair Care

The house will launch its Abeille Royale Scalp and Hair Collection starting June 15.

ROYAL TREATMENT:  Guerlain is entering the hair care sector, starting June 15, with the launch of its Abeille Royale Scalp and Hair Collection.

The new line is an offshoot of the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned house’s Abeille Royale skin care range, with products containing honey from bees located on the island of Ouessant.

The hair care products include the Revitalizing and Fortifying Shampoo, and Repairing and Replumping Care Conditioner, each going for $82; the Double D Radiance and Repair Hair Mask, priced at $93, and a Hair Care Brush for $169 that was developed with Japan’s S-Heart-S, and inspired by shiatsu techniques.

The Abeille Royale Scalp and Hair Collection formulas contain Blackbee Honey Repair technology, and boast ingredients up to 95 percent stemming from natural origins. Products are fragranced by Thierry Wasser, Guerlain’s in-house master perfumer.

Prestige hair care is among the hottest categories in beauty today. According to data from Circana, prestige hair care in the first quarter of 2023 grew 11 percent versus the same prior-year period.

Prestige hair care formulators are raising the bar on product efficacy and experience, making it more in line with prestige skin care. Flora, for example, takes a holistic, multistep approach to hair treatment, starting with the scalp.

Meanwhile, investors keep honing in on the hair care category. In April, Ceremonia, the Latinx clean hair care brand launched in 2020, raised $10 million to support its recent retail expansion with a Series A investment round led by Sandbridge Capital.

In January, P&G Beauty acquired Mielle Organics, the Black-founded textured hair care brand, for an undisclosed sum.

