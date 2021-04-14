Guess will introduce a capsule collection with art collaborative FriendsWithYou at Guess stores and online on Thursday.

The colorful, upbeat 75-piece collection of men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, denim and outerwear is FriendsWithYou’s take on the Guess brand. Pieces including polo shirts and shorts sets, cropped sweatshirts, puffer jackets and tracksuits feature cloud graphics and rainbow color palettes, as well as embroidery and logos.

Artists Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval 3rd established FriendsWithYou in 2002 to bring more joy and kindness to the world and connect and heal through their art.

Guess director of brand partnerships and specialty marketing Nicolai Marciano said the brand gave the artist duo freedom to create what they wanted for the capsule.

“At the end of the day, the reason why we’re working with them is that we can offer a big platform for them through apparel,” Marciano said.

Guess and FriendsWithYou began working together through Colombian Reggaeton artist J Balvin, who has an ongoing partnership with Guess that began in 2018 for the artist’s tour supporting his third studio album Vibras. FriendsWithYou also designed the artist’s stage visuals for his Arcoiris Tour in 2019.

Balvin, who won the Urban Music Album award at the 2020 Latin Grammys, also fronts the Guess x FriendsWithYou campaign that features the artist flying through a city on a cloud.

“There wasn’t anyone better to be the face of the campaign than Balvin,” Marciano said. “He’s about spreading positivity throughout the world.”

Marciano continued about the collection, ”It was a tough year last year and something we’ve never experienced before. This collection is pretty timely as we’re getting closer to seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. This launch feels like a fresh start and that’s the message we want to support for all those that will experience this capsule one way or another.”