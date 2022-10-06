×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto Is Making a Movie About Karl Lagerfeld

Fashion

Los Angeles Fashion Week Picks New Hollywood Locations and Expands Offerings

Fashion

Franca Fendi Dies at 87

Guess Originals Gets Animated With New Betty Boop Capsule Collection

The fashion brand has released a collection featuring the iconic cartoon character emblazoned across merchandise.

Guess Originals collaborates with Betty Boop on clothing collection
Guess Originals x Betty Boop Simon Perry

Guess Originals has launched a collaboration with a cultural icon, Betty Boop.

The collection took inspiration from Betty Boop’s flapper look and the brand’s casual-wear aesthetic. The capsule features the animated character — who is best known for her sleeveless tank midi dress and garters — emblazoned on intarsia sweaters, cropped baby Ts, velour pants, faux leather jackets, polo dresses, trucker hats, long-sleeved tops, bootcut jeans, logo socks, denim jackets, a ‘50s-inspired bowling bag and more.

Guess Originals x Betty Boop

To create the capsule, Guess Originals worked with Fleischer Studios, Inc., the American animation studio that created Betty Boop, now owned by Paramount Pictures.

Related Galleries

Guess Originals x Betty Boop SimonPerry

Betty Boop was originally created in 1930 by Max Fleischer, one of the cofounders of Fleischer Studios.

The collection launched on Thursday online and in select stores with price points that range from $14 for accessories to $198 for the unisex bomber jacket.

Guess Originals x Betty Boop

Earlier this year the Guess brand collaborated with J Balvin for the second iteration of the Guess Originals x J Balvin Amor collection, which saw the label’s heritage denim updated with graphics and prints inspired by the musician’s style.

At the end of summer, Guess Originals also collaborated with Madhappy, a brand that supports mental health awareness, for a denim drop. The collection comprised two sets of denim jackets and pants.

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Hot Summer Bags

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Guess Originals Releases Betty Boop Clothing Collection: Details

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad