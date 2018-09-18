DRESSING THE PART: Guess continues a streak of buzzy partnerships that have helped bring renewed interest to the brand, the latest being a deal with Colombian artist José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, or J Balvin to fans.

The Los Angeles denim firm said Tuesday it created a seven-piece capsule collection for the Latin Grammy Award winner’s tour, which kicks off Wednesday in Fresno, Calif. The collection is named Guess Vibras, in a reference to Balvin’s “Vibras” album.

The brightly hued offering includes colorblocking on a denim jacket and fanny pack and tie-dye hoodie and T-shirt among other items. The pieces, priced from $44 to $198, will be sold while Balvin is on tour in addition to Guess stores located near the venues for each of his concerts.

The collection is the latest in music merchandise that’s being more thoughtfully designed for beyond concert venues with Universal Music Group’s Bravado unit an early adopter of the concept for artists such as Justin Bieber and his “Purpose” tour merchandise or Kanye West’s multicity “The Life of Pablo” pop-ups.

Guess director of brand partnerships Nicolai Marciano called the offering in a press release “a special capsule transcending music into fashion.”

The Guess Vibras capsule is the latest in a raft of high-profile partnerships for Guess that have been spearheaded by Marciano, who is the son of Guess cofounder Paul Marciano. The deals have given Guess a seat at the table in today’s current streetwear landscape beginning with 2016’s collaboration with A$AP Rocky. The company’s incubator arm Guess Jeans USA in May held its inaugural Guess Farmers Market concept, a weekend event that pulled in local streetwear brands and designers, such as Chinatown Market, Pleasures, Carrots by Anwar Carrots, Sean Wotherspoon and Darren Romanelli for exclusive drops and collaborations. The market concept in the summer traveled internationally to cities such as Paris, London and Tokyo as both stand-alone events and shops-in-shop at retailers.

“It’s the community. It’s an experience,” Marciano told WWD in May at the time of the Market’s launch. “You sell something to a store, like a wholesale account and there’s nothing special about that. It’s very transactional. Here, you’re creating a story around the clothing that’s dropping and an experience that’s happening and that’s ultimately where our demographic and the youth wants to connect these days.”