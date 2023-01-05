×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas and Thom Browne Face Off in Court Over Use of Stripes

Fashion

What to Watch: Space Is the New Frontier for Luxury Brands

Business

Shopify Launches ‘Commerce Components’ to Accelerate Growth

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M Lands on Roblox, Tom’s of Maine Unveils Incubator

Guo Pei has designed another Barbie timed to Chinese Lunar New Year, H&M creates a game on Roblox, Tom's of Maine launches an incubator for five entrepreneurs.

By
Tianwei Zhang, Lisa Lockwood, Kaley Roshitsh, Jean E. Palmieri
Plus Icon
Barbie x Guo Pei Chinese New Year limited-edition model.
Barbie x Guo Pei Chinese New Year limited-edition model. Courtesy

A NEW BARBIE: Barbie has teamed with Chinese couturier Guo Pei for the second time to release a limited-edition doll for the upcoming Chinese New Year on Jan. 22, marking the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit.

The designer takes cues from traditional Qing Dynasty court dress, which Guo has been referencing in her couture and wedding creations for decades.

The doll comes with a cute bob cut and is dressed in a midsleeved blue satin top with a coordinating knee-length skirt, both embroidered with dragon and auspicious motifs such as tidal waves and clouds.

The limited-edition model has gone on sale in Barbie’s online store in China and is available worldwide as well.

Related Galleries

Barbie x Guo Pei Chinese New Year limited edition model
Barbie x Guo Pei Chinese New Year limited-edition model. Courtesy

Guo has previously released two dolls with Barbie. One was an updated version of the viral giant yellow dress Rihanna wore to the 2015 Met Gala, and the other one was a red ensemble with golden phoenix embroideries for the last Chinese New Year.

Barbie, manufactured by Mattel, has had a long history of collaborating with top brands such as Moschino, Vera Wang, Karl Lagerfeld and Diane von Furstenberg. Most recently, Balmain and Barbie collaborated to create a limited-edition, 70-piece collection.

With Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, hitting cinemas on July 21, Barbiecore style is set to continue its viral status well into 2023. — TIANWEI ZHANG

IN THE LOOP: H&M has launched an immersive gaming experience called “Loooptopia” on Roblox. The game allows players to experiment with materials and patterns and create a virtual garment and wardrobe for their avatar. H&M has partnered with metaverse studio Dubit.

“People who shop and wear H&M garments and accessories are increasingly spending time in virtual spaces and digital worlds. The H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox is now allowing us to explore new ways to engage with our current and new customers in the places they love to be, both online and offline,” said Linda Li, head of customer activation and marketing at H&M Americas. “In the coming years, H&M will continue to explore this fast-growing expanse of virtual and augmented realities.”

The experience is an immersive 3D experience that includes social interaction, mini games, styling sessions and alternate worlds. It allows users to experiment with their digital identity and learn about fashion and circularity.

“Loooptopia” on Roblox.

“We loved collaborating with H&M to build the H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox — the place on Roblox where anybody can be a fashion designer,” said Andrew Douthwaite, chief commercial officer at Dubit. “”H&M wanted to offer an experience that promotes fun and sustainability, in keeping with their brand DNA of style, creativity and culture.”

The focus of the interactive world is a vibrant city square, which sets the stage for visitors to embark on play sessions in alternate worlds like Rainbooow Fields, Neon Studiooo and Fabric Fooorest. Users can style their avatar with newly created clothes and complement these with accessories, dance moves, music tracks and special effects to create a performance on the runway. They can also catch up with friends to trade clothes and take selfies or admire each other’s creations. Users can recycle old clothes to earn super-rare elements.

“At H&M we want to encourage the emerging generation of digital natives to express themselves through fashion both off and on screen. H&M Loooptopia Experience on Roblox is an exciting new world that unleashes creativity and lets players create and evolve their virtual wardrobe on Roblox, so they can feel the most like themselves through their avatar,” said Max Heirbaut, global head of brand experience, metaverse, for H&M. — LISA LOCKWOOD

TOM’S HELPS OUT: Gen Z environmental leaders are getting their shot at change in a new incubator from Tom’s of Maine unveiled Wednesday.

Like Patagonia, the B Corp has been a corporate sustainability leader since the ’70s (although in the personal care space), and its latest endeavor preserves its giveback status.

Five young entrepreneurs were selected for their ongoing work in creating equity in the outdoors, be it elevating Black women in sustainability, initiating climate change hackathons for forest conservation or establishing green spaces on historically Black college and university (HBCU) campuses.

“The Tom’s of Maine Incubator was created to elevate the next generation of BIPOC climate leaders who are rarely reflected or engaged in finding climate change solutions. Each of our winners has already accomplished so much, and we are honored to work with them toward even more impact,” said Cristiane Martini, general manager at Tom’s of Maine, in a statement. “With the additional funding and mentorship our incubator provides, Tom’s of Maine looks forward to helping our incubator members drive environmental solutions and empower others to make a positive impact.”

Fatima Ibrahim and Laura VerÛnica MuÒoz Ecofeminist Climate Activist &,Einass Bakhiet Environmental Advocate speak with Wawa Gatheru Founder, Black Girl Environmentalist . On the 10th June Overheated Live, kicked off with a panel event that took place in indigo at The O2 featuring introductions by Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Maggie Baird and Ellie Goulding. Overheated, is a multi-day climate-focused event taking place at The O2 during Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever, World Tour in collaboration with Support + Feed and REVERB that is bringing together activists, musicians and designers to discuss climate change and how to make a difference. (Photo by Bonnie Britain / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Wawa Gatheru, founder of Black Girl Environmentalist, moderates a discussion at The O2 climate change conference in London. She’s one of the change-makers selected by Tom’s of Maine in new program. Sipa USA via AP

Each inaugural member is awarded $20,000 and will receive a host of mentoring opportunities over the program’s run of seven months. Winners include Aliyah Collins (a masters student at Harvard University and grassroots community organizer); Wawa Gatheru (founder of Black Girl Environmentalist); Alexia Leclercq (cofounder of the Colorado River Conservancy and Start:Empowerment); Bodhi Patil (a U.N. recognized ocean activist), and Sanjana Paul (cofounder of The Earth Hacks Foundation). The members are from all over the U.S., including Texas, Connecticut, Virginia and Massachusetts.

The members will participate in virtual workshops, trainings, as well as one-on-one meetings with their mentors to continue collaboration and amplification efforts. Incubator members are also invited to the Tom’s of Maine incubator in-person summit in Kennebunk, Maine, this spring.

As with the Gen Z prize winners, there are also a handful of young mentors on the mentorship board. The full list includes Ciara Imani May, chief executive officer and founder of Rebundle (eco-hair extensions); Kristy Drutman, climate activist and cofounder of Green Jobs Board; Lizzie Horvitz, CEO and founder of Finch (a consumer ratings platform); Isaias Hernandez, educator and creator of QueerBrownVegan, and Michelle Theodat Waring, sustainability steward at Tom’s of Maine. — KALEY ROSHITSH

NEW DEAL: Count Hickey Freeman as the latest brand to ink a deal with Peerless Clothing for the design, manufacture and distribution of its tailored clothing in North America.

The license for the U.S., Canada and Mexico had previously been held by Samuelsohn.

The new deal for Hickey, which is owned by Authentic Brands Group, is intended to reinforce the brand’s “elevated position in tailored clothing while extending [it] to a new generation,” the companies said.

Hickey Freeman
A look from Hickey Freeman. courtesy

Peerless also holds the license for other Authentic brands including Hart Schaffner Marx men’s and boys’ tailored clothing, Van Heusen men’s tailored clothing and outerwear, and Shaquille O’Neal XLG men’s tailored clothing. Authentic and Peerless are preparing to unveil a partnership for Brooks Brothers children’s wear in the coming weeks, they said.

“We are very pleased to announce our newest partnership with Peerless for Hickey Freeman,” said Jarrod Weber, group president lifestyle and chief brand officer at Authentic. “Alvin Segal, who passed away last year, built Peerless into one of the largest and most prestigious tailored clothing companies with an impressive stable of designer labels. Dan Orwig, president of Peerless, and Douglas Raicek, executive vice president and principal of Peerless, are doing an incredible job upholding and extending the company’s legacy of unmatched tailored clothing expertise, unwavering dedication to its brand partners and strong retail relationships.

“We are confident that through our partnership with Peerless, Hickey Freeman will continue to deliver the same high quality and value for which the brand is known and loved.”

Orwig added: “Our shared vision with Authentic is to uphold Hickey Freeman’s commitment to the art of fine tailoring. Hickey Freeman is an enduring American heritage brand, and we are excited to partner with Authentic to help progress the brand’s long-term strategy and legacy.”

Authentic is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company that owns more than 40 brands and generates about $24 billion in annual retail sales globally.  — JEAN E. PALMIERI

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Hot Summer Bags

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Guo Pei Does Barbie, H&M on Roblox, Tom's of Maine Unveils Incubator

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad