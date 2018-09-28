AROUND THE FIRE: Gus Van Sant jumped up from his seat to photograph Australian model Jordan Barrett while they were both waiting for the Rick Owens show to start. “It’s crazy, you look just like a friend of mine from the Seventies,” said the director, snapping away with his iPhone. “I’ve been wanting to meet him for such a long time,” said Barrett, who is working on an eyewear and apparel line with Chrome Hearts.

Van Sant is said to be currently filming a new project based on real life events, although he demurred from giving details.

Guests took in the gigantic pyramid structure at the center of the Palais de Tokyo parvis, which was to be set on fire during the runway show. Michèle Lamy, Owens’ wife and collaborator, built the structure.

The designer is in charge of the brand’s furniture division, which is carried at the Carpenter’s Workshop Studio in Paris, New York and the gallery’s recently opened outpost in San Francisco.

Lamy, who collaborated with Selfridges on the “Lamyland” curation in February, said she will be working with the store again in the near future, this time on an art program.

Rapper Vic Mensa was joined by singer Kelela in the front row. Mensa was in awe of Parisian architecture. “You don’t get this in the U.S.,” said the Chicago musician.

Kelela is working up to the release of her next album on Oct. 5, a remixed version of “Take Me Apart,” which came out a year ago. “I’m a singer from a club space, so I come from that culture of being obsessed with remixes and edits,” said the artist. “I was already thinking about remixes when I was making the original version. I get to live so many lives through remixes, and it makes new people like the same song.” Kelela also has a performance with a symphonic orchestra in Baltimore planned for the end of October. “It’s a dream come true.”